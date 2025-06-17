All the President's (auto) Pens

It's another June 17th and another day to hear about Watergate.

The Watergate break-in happened this week in 1972. It always gets a lot of coverage from reporters every year. It's a day for liberal morality rants: Nixon this and Nixon that! To be honest, President Nixon made mistakes, from defending his staff to participating in a cover-up. He admitted many of these mistakes in his memoirs published in 1978.

Well, it turns out that Watergate may have to share the spotlight of scandals with the new kid on the block -- the auto pen.

This is some of the latest information about the magical pen:

The investigation, led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), gained traction after the Washington Examiner first reported on Friday about Comer’s plans for the committee to investigate whether Biden personally authorized all of his clemency orders and executive actions or whether his aides, acting on his behalf, used the autopen without valid authority. At the center of the controversy are Republican claims that Biden lacked the cognitive ability to carry out key decisions and that unelected aides may have orchestrated policy behind the scenes. The Justice Department, now under Trump’s control, has also pledged internal reviews of Biden-era pardons under newly appointed Pardon Attorney Ed Martin.

The scandal is brewing and getting closer to the Oval Office, as they used to say back then.

The difference between Watergate and the autopen is that the former was very confusing and the latter is rather simple. Watergate didn't really break open until the story of the Oval Office recordings. The autopen, on the other hand, is easy to understand.

It will be tough to push Watergate away because so much of the media was raised to talk about it. However, the diversity of the media and the idea that executive orders or pardons were signed by a machine rather than a man may crack that wall of obsession with Watergate.

Maybe someone will write a book titled “All the President's Pens.” Who knows? We do know that President Nixon signed the Affirmative Action executive order and the law creating Title 9. Fifty years later and no one questions that he knew what he was signing.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Picryl