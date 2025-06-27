President Trump is above the Nobel Peace Prize

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) intends a resolution calling on the upper chamber to nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Though well-meaning — stop it!

How would receiving an award from such a sullied institution honor Trump? Trump will want to separate himself from Obama, and the other controversial recipients.

Honestly, right now, Trump is essentially running much of the world. There’s nothing a bunch of intellectually insular Norwegians can do to elevate him. He’s already daddy at NATO (which includes Norway). They are merely children, as reinforced in this hilarious clip from a NATO news conference (even Rubio and Hegseth can’t contain their amusement in an otherwise fraught atmosphere).

Children should be appreciative of daddy, but they’re really in no position to offer an award. Think what that presumes: we, sitting in superior judgement, determine that you are worthy of our beneficence. Give me a break! To receive a Nobel Peace Prize, given its previous ill-considered awardees, would be demeaning to the daddy of NATO.

Just consider the indignity of delivering the acceptance speech in that sickening mutual admiration enclave in Oslo (for the Peace Prize), hosting a pompous gathering of stuffy Scandinavian royals and representatives of their governments, all pretending to be so superior.

Actually, the recognition that Trump deserves is from the MAGA-proselytizing American people. In fact, Trump is more suitable for, and deserving of, a resounding “big, beautiful bill” event, which inspired and lifted the spirits of “average” Americans at the White House yesterday. By contrast, there’s minimal inspiration reverberating around the insipid Oslo City Hall.

So far, at least, Trump has earned plaudits from good ol’ Americans. Who cares what the foreign children think of daddy, other than to be appropriately demure? Instead of the Nobel Peace Prize, Moreno should propose memorializing Trump somewhere, somehow, in one of America the Beautiful’s great landmarks (whether Mount Rushmore or some other all-American shrine).

The Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize would demean President Trump. He is above that. America First!

Image: Public domain.