Man makes six-figures by reporting his fellow citizens to a government hotline

A man in New York City is raking in a six-figure income for being a professional tattletale, reporting his fellow citizens to a government website when they leave their trucks idling for more than three minutes, a law violation which is rarely-enforced—the penalty is a hefty civil fine, which can be as high as $2,000, but the city pays its little Soviet stukach 25% of the proceeds.

dude quit his job and now rides the streets of ny looking for vehicles who idle for more than 3 minutes



mamdani voter right here

(On a $2,000 fine, that means this busybody Karen is taking home $500.)

Did this guy’s grandfather also make good money turning in Jews? Something tells me he’d get along great with George Soros, or he’d fit right in with Mao Zedong’s Red Guards.

Something else tells me a man of this character no doubt voted for Zohran Momdani.

What kind of a scumbag makes a career out of exploiting the civil fine system? Well, being a government snitch pays—don’t forget that paying an FBI informant $100k is the standard operating procedure, which doesn’t really require any oversight.

Here’s some great commentary, from an X user:

Exactly why prices are so high in New York. Just trying to make a delivery, and you get a fine due to this loser, and … then you’ll get a parking ticket on top of that since there isn’t anywhere to park.

The dweeb considers himself a soldier in the “war on idling” because this is about “health”—what a lie. One look at this man will tell you that he doesn’t prioritize health whatsoever—he’s got huge love handles which, as a man, signals a severe hormone imbalance, and he’s got a turkey-gobble neck. How do you bike for eight or nine hours a day and still look like an overweight slob?

But like every good loser leftist, he will feign a position of moral superiority while having zero understanding of reality. A man who can’t even manage his own health and wellness wants to use the government to wage a “health” crusade against others? Give me a break.

New York is a communist hellhole, and it’s only fixing to get worse.

