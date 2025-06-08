No margaritas in Kilmar’s future

The Maryland Man is back, but not in Maryland. He may soon wish he had stayed in El Salvador. This is from Jonathan Turley:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is coming back to the United States, but he is hardly thrilled by the prospect. He is returning not for a removal hearing, but for a trial that could result in a lengthy prison sentence, followed by immediate removal back to El Salvador. After the issuance of the federal grand jury, the United States is now the last place on Earth that Abrego Garcia wants to visit. Abrego Garcia has been fighting to return after he was mistakenly removed to El Salvador. That immediately drew irate orders from a federal judge, and many of us argued that the Administration should have simply brought him back for what seemed an easy case for removal after a hearing. Instead, the case dragged on for months after the Trump Administration challenged the court orders as judicial overreach and unconstitutional. The indictment issued by a federal grand jury allows the Administration to end the controversy on its terms. Rather than yielding to the challenged orders, it can bring Abrego Garcia back to stand trial. It is an example of the old adage “one day on the cover of Time, next day doing time.” Sometimes notoriety can be your undoing.

He can blame the senator from Maryland and other publicity-seeking Democrats caught up in Trump Derangement Syndrome. They made Kilmar a hero, a victim, and took trips to El Salvador to show him affection, which in reality was all about hating Trump.

Stand trial he will. According to the indictment in the media, Kilmar has a lot of explaining to do — a lot more that he would have to explain if he had stayed in El Salvador. He was apparently in the smuggling business, and it’s still amazing that the Biden administration did not deport him somewhere after that encounter with the highway police in Tennessee.

My guess is that Democrats are going to run away as far as they can from Kilmar. No margaritas with Democrats in his future.

Image via Pexels.