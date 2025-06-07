From GOAT to goat: What's with Simone Biles attacking Riley Gaines?

Left-wing wokesterism has never led to any place good for athletes who practice it, but champion gymnast Simone Biles seems to think she's an exception.

She put out these inexplicable tweets, attacking swim champion and women's sports advocate Riley Gaines:

@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender… https://t.co/pjpzuZ0AlO — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

Which should pretty well put paid to any respect for her, following her many Olympic victories. History shows that athletes who go loudly political on divisive issues -- think Colin Kaepernik, Megan Rapinoe -- tend to derail their own careers.

And she has picked a divisive one: Surveys show the vast majority of Americans are opposed to males competing in women's sports -- and elections are being won on this specific matter.

She's just joined the 20%, except that on this issue, I think the number is maybe 3%. It's a grotesquely unpopular opinion, disenfranchising girls from ever winning at sports in their own leagues which is why the sentiment is so intense.

Meanwhile, her bilious claim that Riley Gaines, who has been assaulted and abused by professional leftists at speaking engagements, is "bullying" anyone is compete projection. She's the one doing the bullying.

Why does a person do this to herself? It's as if she soared too high, like Icarus, and somehow wanted to shoot herself down. She has said something in the past about feeling as though she has nothing left to conquer. Perhaps that eats into her, making her self-destructive.

Or perhaps with an intense training schedule, she doesn't read the news and doesn't understand the issue, and really does believe this nonsense. We already know that she's pretty leftish, and likes to associate with the Obamas where that kind of talk is common. She would have to know different from the athletic world, but she's not moving in as many of those circles now with the brightest part of her career over.

She must be confident she will never have to compete against a male athlete on the gym floor, vault or bars -- and that her only gain now, is through politics.

As a professional athlete, she would know the truth. But as a political denizen, she would have to toe the party line.

It seems this is about sponsorship. As an athlete, she'd understant that. It's likely she's got someone's company name on her athletic wear in many instances, meaning, of necessity, she's a mercenary for whoever pays her to practice or compete. That suggests she's been paid to make these unpopular endorsements or doing it as a favor to someone like Obama instead of keep her mouth shut which would endear her to a much wider audience.

Now she's bound to lose fans, lose contracts, and lose respect.

What a bad bargain she's made, going from GOAT to goat, all by her own decisions. Sure, a few athletes have somewhat gotten away with it, such as LeBron James. But he's never gone into extremely unpopular territory such as males in women's sports. Most other, though, like Colin Kaepernik and Megan Rapinoe, have not.

It's a shame. I'll never look at her the same way again.

Image: X screen shot