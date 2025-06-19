Newsom claims Trump's immigration enforcement interferes with wildfire containment

In the annals of hypocrisy, it's hard to top California's governor, Gavin Newsom.

In a speech yesterday, he came up with a creative new reason to try to stop President Trump's immigration enforcement.

According to KTLA:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says that President Donald Trump’s “illegal militarization” of Los Angeles is hamstringing firefighting resources across the state, just as peak fire season begins. Joint Task Force Rattlesnake is made up of over 300 California National Guard members who work at the direction of Cal Fire to help fight and prevent wildfires. All 14 Rattlesnake teams responded to the catastrophic wildfires that ravaged Pacific Palisades and Altadena in January, but according to Newsom’s office, only nine are now available since federal officials deployed the National Guard – and they are all “significantly understaffed.”

So suddenly, he's interested in fire-fighting out in drought-plagued, uncleared brushlands in California.

That's news to us, given his miserable failure in the last round of fires last January, which cost the state two cities.

And to say that California can't fight fires without its National Guard is heckuva thing to say in the era of empty reservoirs, unfired water officials on $750,000 salaries, and dry water hydrants. Did anyone put the fires out in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, at least when it counted?

He's laying the whole success of fighting California's wildfires on the National Guard, as if he can't get out-of-state firefighters as well as Mexican and Canadian ones, as was done last January.

But the more significant point is that he failed to protect federal worksites and federal employees doing their jobs who found themselves under sustained attack by Newsom's leftist allies. That necessitated President Trump's call to the National Guard. He would have had his National Guard at his disposal if the federal workers didn't need protection from leftist rioters demanding an end to immigration enforcement, burning cars, looting shops, throwing lit objects down onto police from an overpass and waving their Mexican flags.

He did nothing, now he doesn't have the guard.

Here's the other thing:

Newsom's statement unintentionally calls attention to the hard and uncomfortable fact that illegals are setting many of these fires. The biggest fire in San Diego during the January heat wave was in eastern Chula Vista, near the Mexican border. It was set by illegals. A fire in Sylmar around the same time was also an illegal alien job. There have been others, particularly from the Mexican cartels who are allowed to roam freely.

Just doing the arson Americans won't do, Gav?

So now he wants President Trump to call off his immigration enforcement to make up for his land mismanagement, his failure to protect law enforcement, and his squandered water resources.

That's a nonstarter. And Newsom is nothing but a clown:

