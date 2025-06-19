Middle-aged man dressing as a little girl given license to drive a school bus—hangs a sign in window that reads ‘Lolita Line’

Tell me you’re a pedophile without telling me you’re a pedophile: If you’re a man, and you dress in frilly pink mini-frocks with knee-high stockings before heading off to your professional job, which is a bus route for an elementary school, and then you add “Lolita Line” to the bus identification placard—a nod to Vladimir Nabokov’s Humbert Humbert, or perhaps the colloquial name of Jeffrey Epstein’s plane (which is also a Nabokov reference)—you’re probably (but most definitely) a demented pervert with a thing for children, like this guy:

Male school bus driver in Ontario, Canada, caught dressed in drag, calls his bus the "lolita line"!



So many red flags, wtf going on there! pic.twitter.com/E7kfuL9bhw — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 13, 2025

And, here’s a close-up of the school bus route information in the front window:

Porn addicted men who are emboldened to act out their fantasies that include children, are a threat. “Lolita Line” pic.twitter.com/X46o0o69zV — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) June 13, 2025

This particular school district contracts out its transportation services with a third party company, but that still doesn’t excuse the district from failing to prevent freaks like this from getting jobs where they’re unsupervised and around children. Clearly, the bureaucratic hoops aren’t sufficient enough. This man is a walking red flag, and how this wasn’t identified as such before he was given unfettered access to innocent children is beyond unacceptable.

According to a report at the New York Post, the bus company “addressed the situation with its employee, and the driver will no longer provide busing to and from the school.” So…he still has a job? Will he be allowed around other vulnerable populations? Accountability only happened when parents threw a big enough fit and exposed the creep and the school district online.

How much longer are we supposed to tolerate this behavior?

Image from Grok.