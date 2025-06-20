Michael Moore slams ICE

Michael Moore is not particularly bright.

The infamous activist and movie director reently posted a lengthy blog post in which he asked, "Who's really being removed by ICE tonight?"

According to the New York Post:

Progressive filmmaker and activist Michael Moore on Tuesday wrote a lengthy blog post warning that by deporting illegal immigrants, America may be missing out on the next equivalent of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs or one that will save the world from a killer asteroid. Moore’s piece, “Our Muslim Boy Wonder,” used Jobs’ origins as the son of a Syrian migrant to critique the Trump administration’s deportation efforts. “Who’s really being removed by ICE tonight?” Moore asked. “The child who would’ve discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid (sic) that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?” “I am grateful for that Muslim migrant baby being born here 70 years ago today. Because if he hadn’t, it’s possible we would have none of his inventions. We would also have no TED LASSO,” he said.

Moore added: "For every time I have heard a negative word or blatant hatred spewed toward those who came from afar, I have felt that I should pause, get down on one knee, and thank all of those who gave up their lives elsewhere to come here and be with us."

I’m keen to address his verbal assault on reason and reality.

As for his virtue-signaling lament that ICE may be removing kids who could someday benefit society … I would simply note that Moore is adamantly pro-abortion.

You see, parents have the inalienable right to kill the utterly innocent kids that they created with their own actions, but the United States does not have the right to deport those folks who enter the country illegally.

And this could make sense how?

Apparently, Moore purports to believe that the hundreds of thousands aborted yearly in America could never have amounted to anything. And that those who came here illegally could never have amounted to anything in their home countries … but could very well cure cancer and stop asteroids if only they could stay here. And that the U.S. is a hateful, bigoted place where the marginalized have no chance. “Amazing” doesn’t begin to describe irrationality on this level. Mental illness comes closer.

Moreover, Moore claims he wants to “get down on one knee and thank all of those who gave up their lives elsewhere to come here and be with us." I don’t know how often Moore prays, or even if he can get down on one knee, but wanting to “thank all of those who gave up their lives elsewhere to come here and be with us” is a bit much. Does he think most of those who walked thousands of miles to enter the country during the Autopen Administration were sacrificing the gilded lives they led in their homelands? To “come here and be with us?” And help to stop asteroids? Incredible.

Moore has regularly trashed native-born Americans -- and our culture — in the past, even flatly saying, “We are not good people.” Like most Democrats, he prefers “undocumented immigrants” to American citizens.

In truth, those whom ICE has been removing could also have trashed the hotel rooms they were put up in or looted stores and assaulted police officers. They could have been involved in drug and sex-trafficking. Or murdered Laken Riley.

Actually, some of them did do all of those things- - and more.

And who knows what those killed by illegals would have been able to accomplish?

Certainly not Michael Moore.

Image: Nicolas Genin, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed