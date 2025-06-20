United Nations Population Fund report says global fertility decline requires more access to contraceptives and abortion

According to the Catholic News Agency (CNA), the United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA (where did the ‘A’ come from?), “issued a report that surveyed reproductive-age adults and recommended ‘reproductive autonomy’ as a solution to global fertility rate decline, a solution that received pushback from pro-family experts.”

The report, “The Real Fertility Crisis: The Pursuit of Reproductive Agency in a Changing World,” surveyed over 14,000 adults in 14 countries including the United States.

“Reproductive agency?”

Rather than simply suggesting that people be incentivized to have more children, a net good, the report noted “There are real risks to treating fertility rates as a faucet to be turned on or off.”

In fact, it reportedly actually criticized campaigns that encourage people to start families and claimed that tax credits for parents can “stigmatize people who get the benefits and that incentives for larger or smaller families can ‘lead to constraints on reproductive choice by increasing men’s and women’s vulnerability to coercion from partners, families, or in-laws.’”

So, what is the solution to the growing global fertility crisis? Well, the CNA says the UNFPA report endorsed “more sex education in schools, stronger access to contraceptives and abortion, adoptions by homosexual couples, access to assisted reproductive technology, and the dismantling of traditional gender norms.”

Nailed it! If we need more kids, we should either prevent ourselves from conceiving them…or kill them if we have already done so. Brilliant! Why didn’t I think of that?! I mean, I just want to help!

This is like saying that the solution to endless wars is more death. Which, I suppose, could be the case if carried to an extreme … as it is difficult to conduct wars -- or abortions -- when there are no humans left on earth. So perhaps it’s more like stating that the solution to gonorrhea is more sexual intercourse.

Or like stating the solution to hunger is to make it much more difficult and less profitable for farmers to grow us food. Oh, wait, we’re doing that, too.

Asshattery.

Maybe that’s where the ‘A’ came from.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License