Michael Moore’s brave new pledge of allegiance

Repulsive “progressive” filmmaker and activist Michael Moore recently took it upon himself to rewrite the words of the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States and asked his readers to unite against President Donald Trump and "MAGA-heads" throughout the nation.

The Canadian Bacon director said he wrote the new pledge "for the people” and to help “create a true Democracy for which it [the country] stands." He posted the abomination on his Substack account.

I apologize for doing this, but I believe it is important for you all to read it. I will explain why shortly. Here it is:

"I pledge allegiance to the people of the United States of America. And to the democracy for which we all stand: One person, one vote, one nation, part of one world, everyone! A seat at the table! Everyone! A slice of the pie! With liberty and justice, equality, and kindness and the pursuit of happiness for all."

Contrast this with the real Pledge:

I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America,

and to the Republic, for which it stands, one Nation under God

indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Note the differences? Moore replaces “flag” with “people,” though the flag expressly represents our people and the values that we hold dear— or used to. Tellingly, he replaces “republic” with “democracy,” the pure form of which the Founders knew was anathema to a just and long-lived society. Even more despicably, Moore replaced “one Nation under God” with “part of one world.” Yup, we all gotta submit to the U.N. and the W.E.F.!

And then there is the comical. He touts “a seat at the table.” Not surprising. Less surprising still, he lauds “A slice of the pie!” (Or perhaps two or three slices!)

Moore adds “equality” to “liberty and justice,” despite the fact that mandating equality necessarily means that liberty and justice must step aside, especially in regards to those MAGA fascists and other straight, white, Christian males.

Moore’s pledge won’t amount to anything, sharing that trait with Moore himself. Which may be the reason for his animus to all things traditionally American.

I Pledge allegiance to the Republic — and to the principles upon which it was founded.

I further pledge to keep mocking morons like Michael Moore.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License