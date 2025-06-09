Medical homicide movement takes a disturbing turn—a ‘kill switch’ implant for dementia patients

The medical homicide movement has taken a very, very disturbing turn: its practitioners are now working on a “kill switch” which can be implanted into a person and release a fatal chemical if the person fails to acknowledge the implant’s warnings.

Does it sound like a dystopian sci-fi horror story? Nope, this is “progress” baby!

Here’s the story, from an article at LifeNews:

The inventor of the Sarco gas chamber assisted suicide pod, Dr Philip Nitschke, has announced the creation of a ‘kill switch’ implant for people with dementia that would automatically release a lethal substance into the user’s body once they stop responding to daily prompts. Nitschke … has told the MailOnline that his ‘kill switch’ implant is nearing the test phase.. The device would be sewn into a patient’s body – most likely in their leg – and set to beep and vibrate daily to warn the patient to turn it off. If a patient’s dementia becomes so advanced that they ignore the beeping and vibrations, the mechanism would then release a currently unknown lethal substance into their body.

Okay first of all, anyone who “invents” a gas chamber should not be trusted—that seems pretty obvious.

Secondly though, this is just what leftists do. They ostensibly live by utilitarianism and Hegelianism, meaning they always want to kill those who don’t contribute, but funny enough, they somehow miss themselves in the assessment of who contributes and who doesn’t.

Leftists are a net negative everywhere. Not only are they financial drains—they’re the people demanding we pay their student loans, their birth control, their abortions, and their “trans” drugs; they’re the people forcing “free healthcare” and “universal education” into policy; and they’re the people currently burning down Los Angeles—but they’re mental and moral drains too.

Somehow though, they don’t hold themselves to the same standard.

I wonder though…how soon until these implants could be implanted without a person’s knowledge, or against their will?

Image: Public domain.