Maybe Mexico can do something about the guns going south

For years, and I mean too many years, I've heard Mexicans complain that gun shops in Texas are the source of all those rifles and pistols shooting south of the border. I accept part of their point that guns indeed go south but reject the idea that we are responsible for such movement. As I remind them, why don't you lock the door and check the bags?

Recently, Mexico decided to sue the U.S. manufacturers for the guns that end up south of the border. It was an "Ave Maria" or "Hail Mary" pass that the receiver didn't catch.

Let's check the story:

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a $10 billion lawsuit Mexico filed against top firearm manufacturers in the U.S. alleging the companies’ business practices have fueled tremendous cartel violence and bloodshed. The unanimous ruling tossed out the case under U.S. laws that largely shield gunmakers from liability when their firearms are used in crime. Big-name manufacturers like Smith & Wesson had appealed to the justices after a lower court let the suit go forward under an exception for situations in which the companies themselves are accused of violating the law. Mexico had asked the justices to let the case play out, saying it was still in its early stages. The case began in 2021, when the Mexican government filed a blockbuster suit against some of the biggest gun companies, including Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Colt and Glock. Mexico has strict gun laws and has just one store where people can legally buy firearms. But thousands of guns are smuggled in by the country’s powerful drug cartels every year. The Mexican government says at least 70% of those weapons come from the United States. The lawsuit claims that companies knew weapons were being sold to traffickers who smuggled them into Mexico and decided to cash in on that market.

Yes, Mexico has very strict gun laws but guns are everywhere and often in the hands of bad people. The average Mexican is a sitting target for these criminals There are also many high-powered weapons stolen from military inventories that end up with bad guys too.

The lawsuit was a distraction to say the least. Again, we don't deny that guns go south but the big question continues to be: Why do they? Who allows it?

The border situation is a travesty from the Mexico side. We have sealed our side but Mexico needs to upgrade their actions. Mexico could work with the U.S. to seal the border but chooses not to.

Image: Library of Congress