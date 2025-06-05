And just like that, Democrats crawl out of the woodwork to whisper Karine Jean-Pierre was 'incompetent'

Karine Jean-Pierre, the Democrat spokesweasel who called Joe Biden "as sharp as a tack" and was lionized as "an historic figure," has left the Democrat party and now has a book to sell.

And in no time at all, the Democrat long knives have come out.

According to Axios:

What they're saying: One former White House official who worked closely with Jean-Pierre told Axios that she "was one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I've ever worked with. ... She had meltdowns after any interview that asked about a topic not sent over by producers." "She didn't know how to manage a team, didn't know how to shape or deliver a message, and often created more problems than she solved," the official said.

A former Biden communications official threw more wood on the fire: "The hubris of thinking you can position yourself as an outsider when you not only have enjoyed the perks of extreme proximity to power — which ... bestows the name recognition needed to sell books off your name — but have actively wielded it from the biggest pulpit there is, is as breathtaking as it is desperate ... It's difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash grab."

Another former White House official familiar with the dynamics told Axios: "The amount of time that was spent coddling [Jean-Pierre] and appeasing her was astronomical compared to our attention on actual matters of substance."

This, as she and her Democrat colleagues were lionizing her as "an historic figure" in high praise of her being black, a woman, and a lesbian, in a DEI threefer.

Karine Jean-Pierre declared herself a “historical figure”:



“This administration will go down in history. Yes, I myself am already a historical figure and I walk in history every day.”



This administration will certainly go down in history for all the wrong reasons. pic.twitter.com/dAJX9lLCx9 — Dagny Taggart (@DagnyTaggart963) February 25, 2024

Politico, too:

Now it can be told: You'll be stunned to learn that Karine Jean-Pierre's former colleagues in the Biden White House don't think she did a very good job. From Politico: https://t.co/ANQ1XTJpHl pic.twitter.com/PUi5T3SsEv — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 4, 2025

I guess they lied about that too, even as Jean-Pierre was brazenly lying about Joe Biden's mental state.

For awhile there, she was the greatest thing to hit the White House flak office, and now she's a blithering incompetent, a loser, the reason Democrats lost the 2024 election, someone so wretched and unprepared she had to be coddled, -- and all things they didn't have the guts to say at the time.

For the last three years, you were a homophobic racist bigot for criticizing KJP's performance as press secretary.



Now, Democrats & media are saying everyone always knew she was incompetent https://t.co/IIH9pmoYA9 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 5, 2025

In its own weird way, it parallels their behavior on Biden, knowing his decayed mental state, and pretenting it was hunky dory. Now the spokesweasel who promoted this line most vocally is under fire as an idiot, too.

It likely all comes down to her having a book to sell, one that won't leave too many Democrats looking flattered. The book will eat into sales of Jake Tapper's and Alex Thompson's rival tell-all book, and keep their point of view off the front pages when Jean-Pierre comes in to make bank. The great grift is on.

It's disgusting. They were all in on this and they boosted DEI threefer Jean-Pierre on the way. Now they hate her, say she was incompetent all alone. Let's just say there's more than one incompetent here, and it spans the entire politico-media industrial complex that bolstered these two for the duration of that rotten administration.

