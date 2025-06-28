Lawyers gone wild

I heard a joke about a guy who called a local lawyer and asked him if he would answer two questions for $300.

The lawyer replied, “Yes, what’s the second question?”

I received this in my email today and it served to remind me that most of our disgust toward the purveyors of the world’s second oldest profession is well founded:

A proposed Settlement has been reached regarding SelectQuote’s alleged disclosure of personal information to Facebook and TikTok through website pixels.

So the defendant company not only violated the law, it also violated the trust of its customers.

I’m not shedding any tears for the accused here.

The fact that they settled the case for multi millions of dollars implies some measure of guilt, at least to me.

Though many of these settlements include language to the effect of “no finding of guilt or innocence on the part of the defendants.” I don’t know if this one does or not, but it appears to be boilerplate legalese included in many of these kinds of settlements. The lawyers don’t care about petty matters like guilt and innocence, it’s all about the benjamins!