Buried News: President Trump ends Africa’s deadliest war

A thirty-year war. Over six million lives lost. Entire villages erased. Generations destroyed by the silent carnage that the world chose to ignore. But in the wake of mounting atrocities in Kasanga and Beni, and after months of quiet diplomacy, the silence has finally been shattered.

Today, something happened that the United Nations never accomplished. Something the European Union only debated. Something the Biden administration didn’t even attempt.

President Donald J. Trump brought peace to Central Africa.

After decades of devastation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), fueled by regional proxy warfare with Rwanda and the brutality of militias like M23, the unthinkable has occurred: a signed peace agreement. Rwanda and the DRC, after thirty years of war and unfathomable loss, have reached a ceasefire. And it was President Trump who brokered the deal.

This is not a footnote. This is one of the most significant diplomatic achievements in modern African history. It didn’t come from the echo chambers of Brussels or the empty chambers of the United Nations. It came from action. Resolve. Leadership.

The world has long turned a blind eye to what happened in the DRC. Since the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, eastern Congo has become a graveyard of the innocent. Militias, backed at times by foreign actors, ravaged the land. M23 rebels, in particular, carried out atrocities across North Kivu, Ituri, and the Kasai provinces.

The death toll surpassed six million. That number is staggering. It eclipses nearly every modern conflict, yet barely registers in Western headlines. Even as late as Holy Week this year, the world was silent as Christians were massacred in Kasanga and Beni.

But President Trump noticed.

This Friday afternoon, in the Oval Office, President Trump hosted the official signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered peace agreement. He was joined by Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, DRC’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Secretary Rubio.

Trump declared: “Today the violence and destruction come to an end.” He added a firm warning: any violation of the terms would be met with "very severe penalties."

Secretary Rubio, who played a key diplomatic role behind the scenes by coordinating high-level conversations with regional leaders and leveraging his longstanding relationships in African affairs, called it a “new chapter of hope” and hailed it as a milestone in restoring stability and religious freedom to Central Africa.

Rather than issuing condemnations or symbolic resolutions, Trump did what he does best: he acted. Behind the scenes, through quiet but strategic diplomacy, Trump brought Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi to the table. He offered them more than words. He offered a plan.

The peace agreement includes:

Immediate ceasefire and disarmament of militias.

Joint security and border monitoring.

Commitments to protect religious and ethnic minorities.

A multi-nation reconstruction initiative, backed by U.S. and African private partnerships.

This isn’t just diplomacy. It’s deliverance — because the agreement confronts the root causes of the conflict: illegal militia activity, ethnic targeting, and cross-border destabilization. It establishes a framework for sustainable peace, not just a pause in bloodshed.

I have written extensively on Christian persecution in the DRC. The massacres. The dismembered bodies. The churches burned to ash. The international community offered thoughts and prayers. Trump offered results.

Now, the people of Kasanga, Beni, and beyond may finally breathe without fear. Christian families, targeted for their faith, may rebuild their sanctuaries and bury their dead without the fear of tomorrow bringing more.

This is the kind of leadership that changes the course of history.

Let’s be clear: the usual voices will try to downplay it. Legacy media may scoff. Detractors will frame it as a fluke. But that’s what they always do when history is made by someone they despise. Legacy media will scoff. Diplomats will bristle. The State Department will offer lukewarm praise. But none of them did this.

President Trump did.

When the history books are written, this chapter must be told in bold print. President Trump just ended the deadliest conflict since World War II. He did it without fanfare, without war, without appeasement. He did it with strength, clarity, and commitment to peace.

And for the millions who died unseen, for the Christians who bled in silence, for the children who grew up under the shadow of machetes and gunfire, this moment matters.

The bloodshed has stopped. The silence has been broken. The healing can begin.

Thank God for peace. And thank God for President Trump, who refused to look away.



Wendy Kinney is a Christian, legal strategist, attorney, and entrepreneur committed to free speech, financial freedom, and the Constitution. As Founder & CEO of Revere Payments, she protects businesses from financial censorship, ensuring American enterprises remain free. She speaks truth to power with conviction, standing firm in faith, justice, and the unwavering belief that freedom must always be defended. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and fearless in the fight for truth.

Image: Screen shot from White House video // government work