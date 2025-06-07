Kilmar comes 'home'

Did lefties really think they had President Trump over a barrel, when they got an activist judge to pull the 'return Kilmar' stunt on Salvadoran illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, who was reputedly a gang member, over an insignificant error in his paperwork?

Did they think their calls for "due process" would be the solution they'd like for the man who was held up as their poster boy for open borders, complete with sandalista trips to San Salvador?

They don't know the Trump administration very well, do they?

After a hullabaloo with a power-mad judge who insisted that Kilmar be brought back, they've got what they wanted and now they've got a lot of explaining to do.

'The grand jury found that over the past nine years Abrego Garcia has played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring. They found this was his full-time job. Not a contractor.' https://t.co/xErPSukvyo — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 7, 2025

According to the New York Post:

MS-13 gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia entered a Tennessee courtroom in chains hours after he was returned to US soil from El Salvador to face charges of trafficking thousands of illegal immigrants — his “full-time job” for years, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday. “He was a smuggler of humans and children and women” — including members of the murderous prison gang he belonged to, the AG said at a press conference announcing the federal charges. “One hundred trips, the grand jury found, of smuggling people throughout our country,” Bondi said. Co-conspirators also alleged that Abrego Garcia solicited nude photos of a minor, abused women he was transporting — and was involved in the murder of a rival gang member’s mother, Bondi said.

Bondi went on to describe Kilmar's activities here in the U.S.:

“The grand jury found that over the past nine years, Abrego Garcia has played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring,” Bondi said. “They found this was his full-time job — not a contractor. “They were using vehicles, SUVs with added seats in the back, floors that had been ripped out,” she said. “Guns, narcotics, children, women, MS-13 members — that is what the grand jury found.” Abrego Garcia at one point demanded asylum in the US, claiming he was afraid gang members would kill him if he returned to El Salvador — but that’s only because of “the defendant’s own actions in participating in the murder of a rival 18th Street gang member’s mother,” according to an additional court filing calling for his detention. Co-conspirators also alleged that Abrego Garcia solicited nude photos of a minor, abused women he was transporting — and was involved in the murder of a rival gang member’s mother, Bondi said.

Sound like the kind of guy who ought to be allowed to stay in this country? Sound like a worthy asylum argument as well as the guy you'd like as your next-door neighbor?

Sound like the sweet little daisy the leftists to use to rally the country around the open-borders cause?

Not to anyone normal. The Post reports that Abrego Garcia's lawyer called the whole thing "an abuse of power" and said that "Mr. Garcia" (the man has two last names, doofus) will vigorously contest the charges.

Good luck with that.

When a case builds in this many directions, there's probably something to the argument that the guy was a criminal all along. They touted him as "a father." They echo-chambered that he was the "Maryland Man" just like the rest of us. Now that this very public trial is about to take place, we'll see what the jury says.

In the meantime, lefties who championed this foreign thug have the lovely prospect of explaining to their voters why they wanted their "Maryland Man" back in the country.

The media will pretend they had no idea the man they championed was a thug. More likely, they will ignore the story and hope it goes away, given the embarassment over their advocacy.

And the lawfare judge who launched this call to bring this foreign thug back in order to Get Trump?

He's got egg all over his face; either he will have to say, 'let justice be done,' or he, too, can dip himself in deeper with this Democrat tar baby, having to explain why he spent so much time and energy on bringing this loser back, only to see him head right back on the deportation plane to El Salvador where he will find himself in the famous prison there for real, without the private room and gourmet food service he had reportedly been getting.

El Salvador's president certainly had a message about this:

As I said in the Oval Office:



1. I would never smuggle a terrorist into the United States.

2. ⁠I would never release a gang member onto the streets of El Salvador.



That said, we work with the Trump administration, and if they request the return of a gang member to face… — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) June 6, 2025

He's right. And Trump got 'im.

Not only did he find a way to make Kilmar wish he were back in that Salvadoran prison, he discredited the left for all its lies about Kilmar being just like anyone else, save for his failure to obey immigration law.

Trump turned the tables on the left, with all its lawfare, "due process" and other claptrap they couldn't care less about in any other circumstance. The best part is they didn't see this coming.

Now they'll have to either stick by this poster boy as details get worse and worse and worse, or try to find a new one ... who will inevitably have the same gamy story in the end.

Maybe they shouldn't mess with the man in the White House.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License