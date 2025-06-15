Israel attacks; America's terror threat level rises

I have long been writing about the terrorist threat in America, most recently in Terrorism: hybrid warfare in America. I’m not referring to supposed “domestic terrorists,” which to Democrats means Normal Americans in opposition to their lunatic, leftist policies. The most dangerous current threat comes from the tens, perhaps hundreds, of thousands of Islamist terrorists Biden’s Handler’s allowed to enter America unvetted. That, and the hundreds, likely thousands, of members of the Chinese Military.

Even the Democrat’s media propaganda arm has admitted innumerable terrorists, including Iranian assassination teams, are in the country. Despite knowing this and more—Congressmen get intelligence briefings denied the rest of us—Dems continue to do all they can to prevent the deportation of anyone, including vicious criminals and terrorists.

As I’ve previously written, dramatic attacks like 9-11 are unlikely because they’re unnecessary. Flight schools are going to report Muslim students who tell them they don’t need to learn how to land, and we’re watching for that kind of attack, though I wouldn’t count on the TSA.

Graphic: X Screenshot

What’s most likely are the kinds of attacks Kurt Schlichter foretold in The Attack. In that prescient novel, small cells of terrorists were trained for suicide missions, were given no information about the nature of their missions and were armed and given target packages only at the last minute to avoid premature discovery. Multiple cells were set up in every state, and on a single day at a single time, they attacked. Most were armed with AK-47s, grenades and other explosives. Some were given man portable, shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles which they used to down airliners.

The terrorists were fire and forget weapons. They killed Americans until they ran out of ammunition. Then they switched to killing with knives until they were killed. On the first day, they killed in public places: stores, parks, zoos, theaters, office buildings. On the second day, when the police were watching public places, they attacked people in their neighborhoods and homes, and on the third day they attacked infrastructure of all kinds.

As one might imagine, the anarchists and college students they’d been indoctrinating, training and funding for decades joined in the slaughter.

Imagine the damage even five cells of 4-5 terrorists in every state could wreak. There are surely far more than that in the country waiting to be activated.

That’s why I’m writing this article. The leaders of the world’s most demonic, aggressive and dedicated terrorist state—Iran—are in imminent danger of being killed and overthrown. Western democracies are blaming not Iran, but Israel, and even President Trump is suggesting he’s open to renewed negotiations. That’s a very bad idea. The Iranian Islamist regime must be obliterated for all time but that’s a topic for another article.

The Iranians and their proxies are a death cult. As they’re seeing the very real probability their long-oppressed, pro-western citizens will rise against them, as they’re seeing the probability their dream of destroying Israel and America and ruling with world for Islam being destroyed, it’s possible they’ll activate their terror cells around the world and go out in a blaze of deranged, sadistic glory.

And we know many of those cells are in America.

But the police will protect us! They’d love to, but they can’t. Americans would be shocked to learn how few police officers are on duty in their towns at any time of the day. In blue cities like Minneapolis, whose police force has lost 40% of its authorized manpower, it’s even worse. The police don’t have the weapons or training to effectively deal with multiple, simultaneous attacks by terrorists with military arms determined to kill as many innocents as possible.

The Army will protect us then! They’d love to, but it would take even the National Guard many hours, and most likely days, to muster and respond. By then, it would be over.

The ultimate problem is terrorist attackers have all the advantages. They’re going to be better armed, and they get to choose the time, place and method of attack. They’re learning the methods and manpower of local police forces.

So, what can we do? Develop situational awareness. Keep an eye on your surroundings. Know the exits in every building you enter, and always think ahead, asking “what if?” If you see anything suspicious, anyone suspicious, report it/them.

Go armed, everywhere, but be inconspicuous. If you can take a rifle with you, do it, but remove any stickers or other indications you might have a gun in your car. If they can, the police will respond but that’s going to take time innocents don’t have.

I’m not suggesting paranoia, but a realistic assessment of potential threats, and making reasonable preparations. As the ancient Chinese curse said, we live in interesting times and recent events have made them potentially more interesting than we might care to imagine.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.