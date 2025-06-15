The New York Times shines a spotlight on the hypocrisy of ‘No Kings’

One of the things Dan Bongino used to say on his show was that his principles remained steady, so he avoided the appearance of hypocrisy in the face of changing circumstances. (That’s not how he said it, but it’s the gist.) That’s not something you’ll ever hear a Democrat say, and nothing more clearly illustrates it than its latest bumper-sticker protest: “No Kings.”

I never post on my Facebook page, but I still check it regularly because it is my personal window into the Democrat mind. Given that I grew up in San Francisco, went to a law school that saw most of my once-Republican classmates become Democrats as they ascended the economic and social hierarchy, and I raised my children in Marin County, I know an awful lot of late-middle-aged Democrats. And I can say with confidence that these old white and Asian Democrats turned up in droves for the “No Kings” protests, although with the boast that they were doing so to save the Constitution.

Indeed, at least three people I know were part of this artistic endeavor:

Protesters formed a human banner at Ocean Beach during the "No Kings" protests in San Francisco on Saturday. The protest is among nationwide demonstrations against President Donald Trump.



📸: Santiago Mejia pic.twitter.com/a0Weotmn55 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 14, 2025

If you read the Facebook pages of these people, you’ll discover that they support unlimited abortion, open borders, Europe (still the apex of civilization for them), Ukraine, and unlimited LGBTQ+ everything, that they believe ardently in anthropogenic climate change, and that they hate Trump at a visceral level that transcends any ability to articulate exactly why they don’t like him.

However, while they think it exceeds a president’s responsibilities to deport people who are illegally in America or to stop taxpayers from having to fund the increasingly discredited climate and “transgender” ideologies, that doesn’t mean that they don’t like heavy-handed government action. Go through their Facebook pages, and you’ll see that they’re all on board with using the government to mandate, among other things:

Masking

Lockdowns

Educating young children into the wonders of transgenderism

Banning parents from knowing how schools are manipulating their children’s sexuality

Allowing men to have unlimited access to women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, athletics, and prisons if they say they’re women

Banning young people from having tattoos without parental consent, while making it impossible for parents even to know about their obtaining birth control or abortions

Banning gas-powered cars

Banning gas stoves

Banning functional shower heads and well-flushing toilets

Banning cigarettes

Banning sodas

Banning guns

In other words, they’re not against kings at all. They’re not for individual liberty at all. They’re simply for their idea of what a king should be and do.

And lest you think I’m making something out of nothing, get a load of the headline, subhead, and first paragraph from The New York Times:

The Clintons and Kamala Harris Descend on a Hamptons Wedding of Liberal Royalty The wedding of Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, and Alex Soros, the scion of a liberal philanthropic dynasty, drew a rare concentration of wealth and power. The Democratic establishment descended on the Hamptons this weekend for something of a political royal wedding that brought together the worlds of big-money politics and Clinton-era insiders.

From my Facebook friends to Democrats in the media and politics, today’s Democrats are people who routinely announce their passion for the Constitution and “our democracy.” However, actions will always speak louder than words, and it’s clear that they believe that the Constitution gives rights only to them, that they are above the law and you are below it, and that they get to change the rules on the fly for their benefit...and if that isn’t kingly behavior, I truly don’t know what is.

And of course, sometimes, as with the lovingly described “royalty” at the Soros-Abedin wedding, the mask slips, and they display themselves in full monarchal regalia for all to see.

Image by ChatGPT.