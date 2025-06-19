Hillary was never 'the smartest woman in the room'

Remember back when Bill Clinton was President and Hillary was his co-president?

Back then, the ever-slavish media regularly referred to her as “the smartest woman in the room."

That was never true. Not even close.

She was never a feminist heroine because she “was no Tammy Wynette” and did not “stay home and bake cookies and stand by her man.”

She was always just a mean, bitter, unattractive woman with narcissistic delusions of her own abilities.

And after all the intervening years, when she was Obama’s Secretary of State (a pity appointment because she lost the election to him – better to keep her inside the tent), she further proved she was not the smartest woman in the room.

She was always only interested in achieving ever more personal wealth and power; Bill was just a vehicle to that end. Bill was a bright but unserious man who muddled through his two terms, most of which were spent trying to escape, or at least ameliorate, the media’s attention to his many scandals, from Whitewater to Monica Lewinsky and all the others in between (“bimbo eruptions,” cocaine use, murders, sexual abuse accusations, the Clinton Foundation, etc.).

Hillary, on the other hand, was always focused on advancing her own power within the deep state. She did and still would sell out her best pals for money and/or political power.

The Clinton Foundation was a scam, a grift. The foundation raised millions of dollars from foreign sources for favors granted when she was Secretary of State. Little of the money allegedly raised for Haiti after that nation’s horrific earthquake ever reached the Haitians, nor was it spent on reconstruction there.

The Clintons are loathed in Haiti for good reason. The Haitian people know they were used and abused by Hillary Clinton. (Perhaps 5% of the money raised went to Haiti.) Few, if any, of those Clinton Foundation dollars were spent on any charitable gifts, but they did pay for a great deal of luxurious travel and Chelsea’s multi-million-dollar wedding. In short, the Clintons were the most corrupt political family in U.S. history since LBJ, and until Joe Biden.

Devastated by her loss to Obama, the Secretary of State position soothed her simmering anger.

She used that position to the fullest extent of corruption.

She used her “foundation” as a grift – a not-so-subtle message to the world’s thugs - donate millions, get what you want, was the set-up to lure foreign money into her lair. She even sold control of 20% of U.S. uranium production to Russia!

But nothing busted her gut more than losing to Donald Trump and his “deplorables” in 2016. Because, as usual, the Democrats had cheated widely, she was beyond certain she would win that election. So angry that she lost, she would not even concede until the next day. The word is that she threw a bottle of champagne at a $100,000 big TV in a rage upon learning Trump had won.

Then came the Benghazi fiasco for which she was largely responsible; it was a cover-up scheme, and she was trafficking weapons from Libya to Syria. It had nothing to do with a Muslim film. But she sent the execrable Susan Rice to all five Sunday news programs to lie and expected the American people to believe their nonsense. As she so loudly proclaimed when asked about the deaths of her ambassador there and the other brave men who were killed, “What difference, at this point, does it make?”

That is who this woman is.

Much has been revealed over the years about her amorality, her greed, and lack of humanity. In fact, she has steadily given in more deeply, more furiously, to her rage against Trump and his supporters. We are now far worse than just “deplorable.” We are beyond redemption, and she believes she is our moral authority!

And yet every word she utters or tweets is dripping with contempt. She and her cabal of government thieves and money launderers continue to blissfully rob American taxpayers of their hard-won dollars. She pretends that the “No Kings” protests were organic, spontaneous, when she knows very well they were underwritten and very generously funded by a consortium of far-left, anti-American groups.

Hillary is a vicious person, furious that she was not elected to be the first woman President. She truly does see those of us who rejected her as beyond deplorable. Like the rest of the left – Karen Bass, Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker, Kathy Hochul, Brandon Johnson, etc., all race-baiters of the Sharpton variety (utterly phony), all of whom Hillary probably loathes because she is the phoniest of phony leftists, she oozes revulsion for the patriotic Americans who rejected her.

For a first-hand accounting of her viciousness and her furious Trump derangement, check out her X account. She regularly reveals herself as an angry, vengeful person, a woman who thankfully never became president. She would have sold out our great nation to anyone who paid her the millions she always felt she was owed simply for being Hillary. Sure, she endured countless embarrassments caused by her husband’s obvious lack of affection and respect for her, and for that, she wants revenge on the country and those who voted for her opponent.

America dodged a bullet when Hillary was defeated by Trump.

Trump truly loves the country; she hates it and us. We suffered a nearly catastrophic blow when the 2020 election was so cavalierly stolen; the installation of Joe Biden as a puppet president for the Marxist left who set out to make our country no more than a puzzle piece in their grand global, one-world government agenda was nearly imposed upon us.

We again dodged a bullet when the Harris/Walz ticket was defeated. (We can be sure that Hillary hated Kamala Harris, her intellectual inferior.) Imagine where we would be today if they had won. A still-open border with thousands of migrants flowing into the U.S. by the day. These unvetted migrants from over 165 countries would be welcomed, sheltered, fed, given phones, etc. They would work for low wages, as near slaves, but their medical care would be paid for by U.S. taxpayers. The unemployment of American citizens would be rising. We would be emulating China. That is exactly what the anti-American, Marxist left has in mind for us deplorables. Hillary Clinton is the poster person for what the left envisions for us all.

She only thinks she is smart, but she is transparently a mind-numbed leftist who proves her mediocrity and narcissism with every tweet she tweets.

“Truly evil people don’t just hurt others, they take pride in the pain they cause and then try to blame their victims.” --anonymous

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed