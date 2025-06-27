Have Jewish Democrats finally gotten the memo?

There are many angles to what happened last Tuesday night in New York City. The biggest one may be that a city home to many Jews has nominated someone who believes that line "From the river to the sea" and called for arresting the prime minister of Israel if he visits New York.

Maybe Jewish voters should read what Gabby Deutch posted:

Lawrence Summers, an economist who served as treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton and director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama, said in a post on X that he is “profoundly alarmed” about the future of the Democratic Party and the country “by yesterday’s NYC anointment of a candidate who failed to disavow a ‘globalize the intifada’ slogan and advocated Trotskyite economic policies.” Some prominent Jewish Democrats acknowledged Mamdani’s shortcomings but tempered that concern by noting that voters were likely drawn in by his economic messaging, not his anti-Israel stance, and by the presence of a scandal-plagued rival in Andrew Cuomo, who ran a lackluster campaign.

Well, let's see how it works out. As the article explains, many Jewish voters voted for the economic message or found former governor Cuomo a bad option. Another voter in the article pointed out that most Jewish Americans still trust the party and that this election was an aberration rather than anything new. Again, let's see how that works out.

My sense is that Jewish voters need to start listening to these candidates rather than hoping that the party will cancel them out. Just ask Governor Josh Shapiro how that worked out. He wasn't chosen in 2024 because he is a Jew and apparently no one in the party had the guts to point that out.

So did the Jewish voters get the memo? I don't know, but it may be time to start taking this stuff very seriously because these candidates are not planning to moderate their views.

Anyway, we hear that the candidate has denied anti-Semitism. Remember that Castro also denied that he was a communist on “Meet the Press.”

Image: Bingjiefu He