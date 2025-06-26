NJ smirks and cites ‘eminent domain’ to seize a 175-year-old farm so it can build welfare housing

What radicalized me? Oh gee I don’t know, maybe stories like this one?

Per a report at Fox News, township officials in the unincorporated community of Cranbury, NJ are in the process of seizing a historic family farm that has been under the family’s ownership for 175 years—that means since 1850—because they want to use it for a welfare housing project.

Benji Farraro reports that in April, Andy and Christopher Henry, the two brothers who currently own the farm, received a letter that informed them that Cranbury would be seizing all 21 acres, but government officials have now decided that they’ll make do with just half of the farm, and benevolently leave the house for the Henry family—now the Henry family gets to be neighbors with the third world foreigners who will no doubt be taking up residence in the “affordable housing” units built on Henry land! (Kind of reminds of when Abraham Lincoln spitefully directed the federal government to seize land that belonged to Mary Custis Lee as retribution for her husband’s allegiance to country over the Union, citing a “tax” dispute.)

The only thing I found surprising was that one of the owners of the farm was “shocked” that the government would operate in such an evil way:

‘It makes me feel terrible,’ Henry said. ‘It was a shock. We are surrounded by warehouses, been turning down developers for years. We just wanted to be left alone and take care of our place like my ancestors did before us.’

I’m sorry sir, but where in the he** have you been?

The entire system is built on theft, murder, and all other evils.

Operation Northwoods? Operation Paperclip? MK-Ultra? Ruby Ridge? Waco? Tuskegee experiments? Poisoning in St. Louis? Testing Big Pharma drugs on foster children? Operation Mockingbird? Fauci and the beagles? Lockdowns for “non-essential” businesses? Mandated participation in experimental drug trials? Legalized abortion? State-sponsored kidnapping when parents don’t want their children to be trans-ed? The inability to actually prosecute the Epstein buyers? The mass importation of violent and anti-American third world foreigners? Two-tiered justice systems? The ATF gunwalking scandal? Intelligence officials conspiring to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop to help cheat Joe Biden into office?

Don’t the Henry brothers pay income taxes? Property taxes?

I’m limited on my word count, so for brevity’s sake, I’ll stop there—but there’s literally no shortage of examples.

As Andrea Widburg commented, eminent domain was only ever intended for infrastructure projects like roads, dams, and railways. (I still think it’s criminal.) It was not a vehicle for social justice experimentation though.

But, thanks to a state mandate, New Jersey must build “146,00 affordable housing units by 2035.” Isn’t socialism just utterly horrendous?

Of course I get it that the Henry brothers just “want to be left alone”—we do too—but the side that wants to win will always beat the side that doesn’t realize they’re in a war.

