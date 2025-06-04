Democrats and their media friends are covering up their cover-ups

Everything is a cover-up. Nothing you hear is true. At least if it comes out of the mouths of Democrats and their mainstream media sycophants … or flows from their pens or keyboards.

Turns out the Biden administration and the CDC knew the COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous but covered up that knowledge rather than properly inform the public.

Big shock?

Not to most of us.

It also turns out the Biden administration knew cancer-causing chemicals were released into the local environment after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

And it turns out again that they covered that little bit of info up and instead proclaimed everything was A-O.K., nothing to worry about, ‘nothing to see here.’

They lied.

Knock me over with a feather.

The media lied about the Russiagate scam and then tried to cover that up.

The media also lied about not having any idea that Biden wasn't in anything but tip-top shape. They have since been covering that up and subsequently flat-out lying about their lack of knowledge and malfeasance.

Shall I go on?

Democrats and their trusted toadies in the lamestream media covered up many pertinent facts about the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” including the facts surrounding the murder of Ashli Babbitt and the number and reason for other deaths that occurred on that day and shortly thereafter. It now appears that we may soon learn that they have also covered up the identity of the would-be pipe bombers on that date.

Imagine that.

(And, while the Trump administration is unquestionably the most refreshingly transparent in recent memory, it seems likely that even it may be hiding something pertaining to -- and stonewalling the release of -- the Epstein Files.)

And I could go on. And on, And on.

One of the lessons this all should teach us is this: Government is not the answer, at least not to the vast majority of questions.

The following quote, once attributed to George Washington but never confirmed, seems applicable here. If George did not say it, which now seems likely, he should have, as it is indisputably true: "Government is not reason, it is not eloquence, it is force; like fire, a troublesome servant and a fearful master."

And those in the legacy media that is supposed to be unbiased and hold the feet of the powerful to the fire? They have long-since chosen sides. They routinely lie and cover for Democrats while sabotaging Republicans at every turn. They are as a crazed conflagration bent on burning down the White House when a Republican inhabits it -- and yet timidly douse themselves when a Democrat resides there.

Try as they might, Democrats and mainstream media types can’t cover up who they really are. And, in one sense, that’s a shame. Because the view isn’t pretty.

