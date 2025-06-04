Pete Hegseth orders the Navy’s Harvey Milk to be renamed

Would anyone ever suggest naming a ship after Alfred Kinsey? Jimmy Savile? (Well we wouldn’t, but leftists clearly would.) Then why Harvey Milk? Call me “old-fashioned” and “anti-progress” all you like, but naming ships after prolific pedophiles is always going to be a he** no for me.

According to a report at Military.com, the U.S. Navy will be renaming the USNS Harvey Milk, an oiler ship that’s been sailing under the disgraceful name since the Obama years. Per the same report, the order is directly from Pete Hegseth, with the decision being “intentional” in its timing. It’s a fantastic message to the perverts who are used to “celebrating” this month as “Pride”: Your sexual perversions and your “icons” do not deserve recognition, honor, or memorialization.

It’s time to go back into the closet where you belong.

Because, outside of the closet is forcing the rest of society, which includes children, to bear witness to your sexual deviancy and degeneracy. I get it that there are fiscal conservatives who are gay, and I’m all for them continuing to vote for principles of conservatism—they in no way should ever represent or lead the conservative movement—but their sexual habits are progressive and left, and if we’re being honest, society as a whole was better when the gays were in the closet.

Just one look at the Glenn Greenwald revelations shows you why these people are more than welcome to support conservative candidates, but they should never be in positions of leadership. Anyone who is doing that behind closed doors, without an ounce of shame, signals how deeply unhealthy and disturbed they are.

Speaking of disturbed—back to Milk. Milk was a known predator and pederast who had a sexual appetite for young boys: at the age of 33, Milk was engaged in sexual relations with a young runaway teenager, who was just 16 or 17 years old at the time. If you’re like me, you consider that…rape.

Here’s more, from Andrea Widburg:

I remember Harvey Milk very well. He was given an ‘other than honoroable’ discharge from the Navy for homosexual activity. It’s important to remember that it was the activity, not the homosexuality, that would get people discharged. He also had a thing for teenage boys and was apparently abusive to them. Finally, after he and the mayor were killed, the gay community in San Francisco went on a violent rampage. It was a fitting memorial for the man.

As Widburg also noted, Milk was given the option of an “other than honorable” discharge in lieu of a court-martial, so it stands to reason that Milk did not want to be in a courtroom situation with evidence and facts of the allegations.

Harvey Milk was a monster, it’s a good thing he’s gone, and Hegseth is an absolute alpha for erasing Milk’s name from the side of a naval ship. Bravo Mr. Hegseth!

