Christian churches under siege, from outside and within

Christian churches have been under attack in recent years.

Many have burned or been vandalized. Many more, particularly in Europe, have closed due to lack of attendance, which is itself due to secularization on the one hand and demographic change on the other. Some have been converted into mosques.

And some Christian churches appear to have been taken over by those who disdain Christianity.

Germany’s Paderborn Cathedral of Westphalia may be one of those, if a recent ‘performance’ it hosted is any guide.

The cathedral, long one of Germany’s most prominent and sacred, hosted a show during which three shirtless male dancers swung, threw, and ‘walked’ raw, headless chicken carcasses stuffed into diapers around the chancel as if they were little children.

That is bizarre and disturbing enough in and of itself, but they did this while singing “Meat is Meat” (a play on the Austrian pop song “Live is Life”).

The ’show’ was part of a commemoration of the 1,250th anniversary of the Westphalia region, and was attended by Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, other German officials, and Archbishop Udo Markus Bentz.

Many folks consider the ‘performance’ to be a mockery of the Eucharist, the Body of Christ — and a “desecration” of the sacred cathedral.

One such person is Maria Wirth, a Hindu herself, who subsequently stated that Christianity is “under attack, and maybe undermined from the top.”

Wirth took to ‘X’ to write, “It was not a ‘misjudgment’ as claimed. It was in all likelihood deliberate desecration. The debasement of humanity is in full swing. Who is behind it? What is the purpose? Can it be stopped and turned around?”

The jury is out on that question, Maria.

What is not in doubt is that this ‘performance’ was an attempt at utterly desecrating the sanctity of life, of Christianity, and of God Himself.

“Live is life” morphed to “meat is meat?” I can't imagine anything more disgusting. Dead, decapitated chickens, bloody steaks, newborn infants in diapers or swaddling clothes … they’re all the same, right? Just meat?

The only further comment necessary is this one: God help us. Please.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License