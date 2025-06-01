Michelle Obama says reproductive system’s least important function is reproduction

As most of you have probably heard by now, Michelle Obama utilized the latest episode of the barely listened to podcast she co-hosts with her brother, "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” to state something so imbecilic it beggars description.

Nonetheless, I had to weigh in on the matter, had to opine -- or I would have been remiss.

The former first lady (ahem) said, "Women’s reproductive health is about our life. It’s about this whole complicated reproductive system that the least of what it does is produce life.”

No. The reproductive system literally has one and only one intended function: to allow us to -- wait for it -- reproduce. Meaning to produce life.

I’m not taking a stab at this one. I’m not guessing, not out in left field, not wandering far off the reservation. Biblically, physiologically, logically, factually, etc., etc., that is specifically what that whole complicated system was designed to do, whether by nature or God. It is the most of what it is designed to do, the only reason we exist, and the only reason you are reading this now. If we can’t even agree on that, we have preposterously acute problems that likely cannot be rectified.

To state that the least important function of a woman’s (or man’s) reproductive system is to produce life is akin to saying the least important feature of a missile defense system is to protect and defend us against missiles, or to saying the least important aspect of a stove is its ability to heat and cook our food. Only far more insane. It is patently absurd, by definition.

Oh, well, the least important podcast out there is Michelle Obama’s.



