Chicago teachers' union chief says 'all children belong to the union'

Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) president Stacy Davis Gates recently said that “all children belong to” the union.

Seriously. For real.

According to the Daily Caller, Gates trashed President Trump for diminishing the power of teachers’ unions during a recent City Club Chicago event, going so far as to characterize Trump’s education agenda as a “re-litigation” of the Civil War. All while complaining about the failing state of Chicago schools.

Gates told the crowd, “The children are always ours. Every single one of them, all over the globe.” Gates then mocked parents who might disagree by saying “CTU thinks your children are its children.” She added, “Yes, we do. We do.”

No, they aren’t. They aren’t, Gates.

That view is the opposite of reality. Parents are in charge of their kids. And they pay you clowns to teach them well and respect them. Nothing less. You no more own other peoples’ kids than you own other peoples’ homes, cars, or spouses.

And what the hell is “re-litigating the Civil War” supposed to mean? Might I remind Gates that the Republican Party was founded in large part to oppose slavery, and northern states (the Union) fought to banish it. By contrast, Democrats of the 1800s thought they owned their slaves, just like Gates and her ilk think they own your kids today.

The failing state of Chicago schools is not hard to fathom. “Liberal” policies virtually guarantee that outcome. (See also: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Minneapolis, etc.) Too many of today’s teachers just want to have sex with kids. And/or indoctrinate them. Too many other teachers want to shield students … from the truth. Far too few want to shield them from aberrant sexual practices.

As it turns out, we need a second Emancipation Proclamation. This one to free our children.

Democrats despised the original Emancipation Proclamation. They would hate this one, too.

Image: Lee Wright, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed