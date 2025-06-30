Marco Rubio’s State Department acts to keep the Glastonbury jihadists out of America

England’s King Richard the Lionheart (1157-1189) was a ferocious military leader who earned his stripes during the partially successful Third Crusade, when European Christendom fought to free Christians in the Holy Land from the yoke of the Muslim Ayyubid dynasty. Since 1860, his statue has stood in front of the Houses of Parliament, a reminder of England’s willingness to resist Islamic jihad.

Today, thanks to virtually unlimited Muslim immigration, it’s very likely that Britain will be a Muslim country within a decade or two, not because it has a Muslim majority population, but because it has a Muslim dominated population. The latest example of this was the outbreak of jihad at England’s famed Glastonbury music festival. Thankfully, Marco Rubio is not about to let that happen in America.

Palestinian flags at Glastonbury.

There are a few strands here. First, Islam in England. The last data on the Muslim population in England is from 2021, at which time 6% of the British population was Muslim. It’s certainly higher now, as Muslims continue to arrive both legally and illegally—and, of course, they have more children than the native British do. As Peter Hammond’s analysis shows, even at very low population percentages, Muslims become jihadist activists in the push to take over a country.

This activism, of course, is paired with the fact that the indigenous British population lacks the medieval fire that once burned within it. We can guess why. Perhaps it was centuries of the successful application of the rule of law, which used imprisonment and execution to get violent people out of the gene pool. Or maybe the endless continental wars did the same. And of course, leftism created in the Brits a combination of self-loathing and despair. All that, coupled with disarmament, means that they provide nothing in the way of a cultural defense.

National numbers, though, don’t tell the whole story. In London, a city that is going to affect how politicians view the whole of their country, the number of Muslims in 2021 was already 15% so, again, you can assume it’s closer to 20% now, which is when Muslims begin to get really aggressive. It’s no accident that London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, is Muslim.

As this @amuse tweet shows, Muslims have a disproportionate effect on Britain’s culture and economics:

UK: Muslims make up just 6.5% of Britain’s population, yet they account for a disproportionately high share of the country’s social and security challenges. Since the year 2000, they have been responsible for 90% of all terrorism-related deaths and represent 75% of ongoing terror threats under surveillance. The impact extends beyond national security: 84% of the victims in child gang rape scandals involve Muslim grooming gangs. Muslims also comprise 18% of the prison population despite their small demographic footprint. Every year, approximately 6,000 cases of female genital mutilation are reported. Birth defects occur at 1.5X the national rate, unemployment among working-age Muslims hovers at an alarming 48.6%, and 27% live in social housing, far above the national average. These statistics paint a sobering picture of assimilation failure and policy negligence that polite society refuses to confront. This is the future Zohran has planned for NYC. h/t @GarethDavies007

After October 7, 2023, when Gazans (both Hamas members and ordinary citizens spent a few maddened hours raping, torturing, and slaughtering over 1,200 Israeli men, women, and children), Britain’s Muslims and their fellow travelers took to the streets to cheer on the slaughter and to oppose Israel’s efforts to destroy Hamas:

Islam is the energy and power in the modern United Kingdom. The rest is just institutional, human, and architectural relics. And for those who have been paying attention, this was all predictable. In 2006, Melanie Phillips wrote Londistan, detailing how Britain had long been a hub for Islamic extremism. In the 19 years since then, it’s only gotten more extreme.

The second strand in this story is the Glastonbury festival, which is a huge “contemporary performing arts” festival that began in 1970. It’s a huge event. Every year, around 200,000 people show up to see dances, comedy, theater, and, especially, bands from England and America. If they’re big, they’ve been to Glastonbury. Naturally, not all acts are headliners, but just being on that stage is a chance for lesser-known musicians to get recognition.

One of those lesser-known groups is Bobby Vylan, which appeared before a backdrop saying “Free Palestine,” and encouraged the crowd to join them in a “Death, death to the IDF” chant. The lead singer, Pascal Robinson-Foster (stage name: Bobby Vylan), told the audience, “Hell, yeah, from the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free.” Neither member of the group has deep genetic roots in Britain, and the word “inshallah” indicates that Robinson-Foster is Muslim or Muslim-adjacent:

Another lesser-known group that appeared was an Irish rap group, Kneecap, whose members wore t-shirts dedicated to the Palestine Action Group, a hugely destructive group that even Keir Starmer’s leftist government is acknowledging is a terrorist organization.

The Starmer government is mumbling the usual meaningless “we are outraged” statement, as are the Glastonbury festival organizers—although it took them quite a while to poll test whether outrage was the appropriate response. (Melanie Philips excoriates the performative aspect of the Starmer government’s outrage.)

Finally, the third strand in this narrative is that, here in the U.S., Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who grows daily in my estimation, is clear about what will and will not be allowed in America—and what won’t be allowed are groups that support terrorism, for terrorism against Israel, as we know, comes from the same people who seek America’s overthrow. To that end, the State Department is revoking visas for members of the Bobby Vylan group:

The State Department is looking to revoke the visa for Bobby Vylan, a British rap duo whose performance at a festival over the weekend went viral for his virulent anti-Israel lyrics that included a call for death to all Israeli soldiers. A senior State Department official told The Daily Wire that it is “already looking at revocation” of their visas ahead of a roughly twenty-city tour through the United States, with performances planned in several major cities, including Washington, D.C. “As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the U.S. government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists,” the senior official said.

Rubio and his State Department are correct. America has no obligation to host people who support terrorism. No president, Republican or Democrat, has ever acknowledged that fact, though. It’s refreshing to have an administration that looks at foreign terrorist supporters with clear eyes and says, “You shall not pass!”