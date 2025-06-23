António Guterres, sit down and shut up

The United Nations' Secretary General, António Guterres, recently allowed himself to make the following noises on X:

The bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the US marks a perilous turn in a region that cannot endure another cycle of destruction. As I just told the Security Council, we must act immediately & decisively to halt the fighting & return to serious, sustained negotiations on the Iran nuclear programme. To avoid a rathole of retaliation after retaliation, diplomacy must prevail. Civilians must be protected. Safe maritime navigation must be guaranteed.

Let's get this straight, Mr. Guterres. Although the following did not happen on your watch,

You were silent when Iran hanged ten young women for being of the Baha'i faith.

You were silent while Iran hanged LGBT people.

You were silent while Iran tortured women in Evin prison.

You were silent while Iran's Hezbollah proxies tortured and murdered U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem.

You were silent when Iran's Hezbollah proxies murdered 241 U.S. service members, along with French personnel, in Beirut.

The following did happen on your watch.

You were silent when Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's "morality police" after they arrested her for "improper hijab."

You were silent while the ayatollahs sent weapons to Vladimir Putin to help him murder Ukrainian civilians.

You were silent while Iran sent material support to Hamas to facilitate the murder, rape, and mutilation of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 2023.

You were silent while Iran sent material support to Houthi pirates to help them terrorize international shipping near the Horn of Africa, contrary to what you just said about "safe maritime navigation."

You were silent when Iran was appointed to chair a human rights council in Geneva.

You were silent when Iran was appointed to a U.N. women's rights commission, although Iran was later expelled from it.

You were silent while Iran's security agencies raped and tortured women, including girls as young as twelve. In civilized countries like the United States, child rapists can get decades in prison followed by lifetime registration on sexual offender lists. In outhouse (the family-friendly word for the one Donald Trump uses) organizations like the United Nations, they get appointed to committees on women's rights and human rights.

Why has the United Nations given Iran a pass for its government's wholesale breaches of the peace, material support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi pirates, and widespread human rights violations within its own borders?

I'll leave my readers to form their own conclusions.

In the meantime, Mr. Guterres, you remained silent then so you can remain silent now, so please sit down and shut your blattering pie hole. Neither the United States nor Israel asked for your opinion, and neither you nor it are wanted here.

With regard to the "hands off Iran" protests that are now joining "Free Palestine," I meanwhile expect them to dry up and blow away in the wind like the preowned dog food mentioned by Detective Harry Callahan in Sudden Impact once the flow of Iranian oil money, some possibly in violation of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, stops when the ayatollahs fall.

The same goes for corrupt elements of the United Nations that are on the ayatollahs' payroll, and social media moderators who are working second jobs for the ayatollahs on their employers' time.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to being subjected to "cancel culture" for denouncing Black Lives Matter's incitement of civil disorder.

Image: Logo, public domain