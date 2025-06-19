Another 6-3 vote for common sense

As we wait for President Trump to make a call on Iran, we got a good Supreme Court decision. Let's say that common sense prevailed or at least with six justices in the Court. This is the story:

The Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law banning transgender procedures for minors on Wednesday, finding it does not violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion in the 6-3 decision upholding Tennessee Senate Bill 1, which prohibits the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical procedures to treat gender dysphoria and related conditions in minors.

As a father, and now grandfather, I am happy to see a victory for kids and parents. What are we doing talking about gender dysphoria to kids in the first place? Look, I understand that there may be some kids who need help with these issues, but that's for the parents and not the state.

Also, my reading of Justice Roberts' opinion confirms that the Court, or at least six of them, wants these issues to be settled in the political arena. Keep the so-called experts out of this and let the parents and legislators deal with it. The justices then need to stay out of the way rather than freezing debate as they did with Roe v Wade.

The Supreme Court trusts the voters and that makes me feel good about upcoming decisions.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Kjetil Ree