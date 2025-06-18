Mayor Karen Bass admits it: Los Angeles would shrivel without its illegals

Thinking she could get President Trump's attention by pulling out big money numbers on illegal immigration , Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass whipped them out:

There are entire sectors of the economy in Los Angeles that depend on immigrant labor.



This administration is waging a war against our own economy. pic.twitter.com/9G8YXV8i5P — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 16, 2025

It was not the slam dunk she thought it was.

It was part of an emerging Democrat "narrative," though:

It came as this study came out, according to KTLA:

The mass deportation of California’s undocumented residents could slash $275 billion from the state’s economy, eliminate $23 billion in annual tax revenue, and severely disrupt key industries such as agriculture, construction and hospitality, according to a new study released on Tuesday. The report, published by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute in partnership with UC Merced public health professor Maria-Elena De Trinidad Young, outlines the sweeping economic consequences of increased federal immigration enforcement.



It finds that undocumented immigrants — who make up 8% of California’s workforce — are integral to the state’s $4.1 trillion economy, the fourth largest in the world. “Immigrants, both documented and undocumented, are deeply and intricately woven into our overall economic fabric,” said study co-author Abby Raisz, research director for the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “The impact of losing 8% of California’s workforce would have a crippling effect on the state economy. The impacts would extend far beyond California’s borders, with labor shortages contributing to higher food prices nationwide.”

So they are all saying this to get President Trump to stop enforcing illegal immigration laws, because it would destroy the California economy.

What they're admitting is that they've been running a state that's so filled with illegals there's not much left of it when the illegals are taken out. That's a zombie economy, an illegitimate regimen, running on empty with insufficient numbers of citizens willing to live in it. Without illegals, they'd be much, much smaller -- and less influential.

There might have been something to this big huge economy they speak of, had they not chased residents out, replacing them with illegals in order to keep the federal subsidies pouring in and the congresssional seats filled. But they chose poorly.

All the same, they've benefited a lot from this big huge economy.

Ye it wasn't theirs to benefit from. The power they have, fueled by illegals, was never theirs to begin with as the economy they benefit from never really belonged to them. It was a Potemkin economy all along. If anything, it was Mexico's and other nations' economies they were stealing from by taking their people who could be adding that kind of economic value to their own countries if they would just change their voting habits.

So what they're saying is that without illegals, they'd be nothing.

Now with the bucket of water dumped over them, they are trying to shame Trump into rescuing the as they see themselves melting so they can continue to brag about their giant economy, built on illegal labor and an illegal welfare clientele that employs many bureaucrats.

The appeal fell flat of course, with White House senior advisor Stephen Miller weighing in with his customary clarity:

The Los Angeles Mayor says her economy is dependent on vast criminal lawbreaking and the federal government should ensure vast criminal lawbreaking continues forever. https://t.co/NQGPRQlMEZ — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 17, 2025

If anything, it will encourage President Trump to enforce harder. A Potemkin economy, where illegals have replaced citizens, is bound to topple with simple immigration enforcement.

They don't know him very well, do they?

Image: Grok, ai-generated image, via X