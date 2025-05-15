Wokester junk food magnate turns congressional hearing into his clown show

In the annals of leftist idiocy, it doesn't take much to include Ben Cohen, one of the founders of Ben & Jerry's ice cream of Vermont.

The 74-year-old, who likes to lecture us on woke issues as our moral superior, was last seen not acting his age in this stunt here:

Ben from @benandjerrys goes berserk in a congregational budget hearing



This just does wonders for the brand



pic.twitter.com/0gDo0p0f5d — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 14, 2025

He was yelling about Gaza, of course, which is useless stuff, given that his protest will influence no one.

Sure, he'd like to convey moral authority to the cause, by lending the Ben & Jerry's name on his protests, but he will instead remind the public of the political depths the Democrats are reduced to.

Yet it's intriguing that he chose to interrupt testimony by Health and Human Services Director, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who happens to be especially popular in Vermont. There were a lot of people he could have interrupted in his quest to be an overgrown toddler, but he chose this person, who literally has nothing to do with anything involving Gaza.

Chef Andrew Gruel has an interesting theory as to why:

The guy who made millions selling corn syrup laden ice cream jam packed with chemicals and glyphosate is mad that he can’t stud his cherry Garcia with poison anymore.



New flavor: Pesticide Party. In 2017, the Organic Consumers Association (OCA) tested 11 samples of Ben &… https://t.co/aVjT2KeWVz — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) May 15, 2025

In other words, the guy made his fortune from junk food -- artificial flavors and sweeteners, colorings, fillers -- all contributing to America's chronic disease epidemic, particularly obesity.

Now he's going after Make America Healthy Again's Bobby Kennedy, whose life mission is to restore sanity to the U.S. diet, which just happens to go against his particular interests -- the money from which is why he has am0ple time and money to make an ass of himself in Congress.

Now he's saying he has moral authority over us, on the Gaza issue. Actually, he should be apologizing for the damage he's already done.

Image: Screen shot from X video.