Republicans betray gun owners again, but there’s an easy workaround

If you’re an American who believes in the sentiments expressed in the Declaration of Independence, that it is a self-evident truth that all men are created equal with inherent rights granted by a Creator, rights that include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and property, and that the purpose of government is to serve the citizen and guarantee the rights given to the citizen by God, then you’re in a tough spot.

Not only are you trying to stem the tide of leftist progressivism (communism, satanism, socialism), you’re almost completely without representation in the government, and the very “representatives” who are supposed to be on your side are complete and total traitors, time and time again. Our position demands that we work smarter, not harder.

First, the story, then, the solution.

The House just voted 229-193 to grant police special nationwide concealed carry freedoms that are still being denied to law-abiding Americans.



Last night, @WaysandMeansGOP voted to protect the NFA gun registration process for suppressors & short-barreled guns. pic.twitter.com/ciaLOBM568 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 14, 2025

The bill was H.R. 2243, introduced by Nebraska Republican Don Baker, and titled the LEOSA Reform Act of 2025. Here’s some information on the specifics, from Congress’s website:

This bill broadens the authority for certain law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms across state lines. Specifically, the bill allows qualified active and retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms and ammunition (including magazines) in school zones; in national parks; on state, local, or private property that is open to the public; and in certain federal facilities that are open to the public.

Now it passed, which is good, because arming good guys makes everyone safer. However, congressional Republicans have yet to pass the same legislation for civilians who have just as much right to self-defense as an active or retired police officer—in spite of state lines. This meme perfectly illustrates the betrayal:

It’s even more offensive when you consider so many of those in Congress deny the importance (or existence) of a national boundary and border—so what gives? States are allowed to have state lines, just as long as they don’t preclude illegal alien invasions. Got it.

But, there’s an easy workaround: go get deputized, thereby becoming a member of law enforcement, and boom! You’ve got your national constitutional carry, which of course, was guaranteed by the Constitution, though it has not been consistently recognized.

We just gotta beat them at their own game, over and over again.

