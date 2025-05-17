With the latest Epstein revelations, the circus comes to town

Looking at what’s coming from both the left and the right media about Jeffrey Epstein, it’s very tempting to think that both sides of the political aisle are determined to gaslight us, constantly touting the man’s evil while being careful never to let us know how that very evil affected politics in America.

James O’Keefe’s OMG (“O’Keefe Media Group”) is currently engaged in a very slow-mo glimpse into Epstein Island, including the man’s home. And by slow, I mean a static photo tour of the kitchen for a day, with a “shocking” photo of a bathing baby, playing with an old toy that looks somewhat phallic, but isn’t, per the photos someone kindly posted on X of the actual plastic teething toy. Absolutely sensational! Plus, they cooked in this room! I mean, wow!

An additional angle of Epstein’s kitchen reveals a clearer view of the image showing a baby in a sink holding a phallic-shaped toy, as well as the layout of the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/C8AbCLpZhL — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 13, 2025

This was closely followed by a day of looking at the library, with a few book titles highlighted. Um, okay…it’s a library. There were some small sculptures that looked mildly erotic. I mean, the guy was rich enough to have a library, with real books and some furniture. Not even terribly fancy or opulent. Yeah, there was one fancy whip-thing lying on a table in there. That was juicy, I guess.

INSIDE EPSTEIN’S LIBRARY: O’Keefe Releases Never-Before-Seen Footage with Bizarre Statues and Cryptic Messages Left by Jeffrey Epstein from Inside Epstein’s Island Library pic.twitter.com/huONzSIzko — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 15, 2025

Yesterday’s roll-out was the “primary” bedroom, as it’s now called (remember the master bedroom of yore? Not politically correct enough anymore!) Epstein’s private lair. I could barely bring myself to look, expecting to find the stuff of a depraved life—wild sex swings and toys and…I don’t know, more whips and some chains, I guess?

But wait…the highlight of the bedroom was…reading glasses and a land line phone with some frequently used numbers programmed in. You know, for his lawyer, business associates, and his last girlfriend. A beige room, an off-white bedspread on a neatly made bed, nightstands, and a dresser with a lamp. What a scoop! No bathrobe and slippers? No dust bunnies rolling around? Geez!

INSIDE EPSTEIN’S BEDROOM: Newly-Obtained Images Show Speed-Dial Labels on Alleged Sex Trafficker’s Landline Telephones, Revealing Associates Epstein Called Frequently from Private Island Bedroom... pic.twitter.com/aEdOVMy0md — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 16, 2025

I guess Epstein kept the dark stuff somewhere other than his very white-bread home. I mean, he did have a whole island; there’s more to explore. Maybe O’Keefe can get hold of more pictures from different locations? Mete them out one a day for the next year, or something. It’s all (so far) almost as boring as Pam Bondi’s info dump was — you remember what was in that, yeah? No? I don’t either.

I know Epstein was an evil man, or so I’ve been told repeatedly. I know Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison, and I know Epstein’s death was a bit rich on the coincidence level, so he must have had some real juicy material to divulge. I mean, magical thinking aside, how do all the guards fall asleep, the cameras go offline, and nobody notices until after he’s dead by “suicide?”

But then again, nobody but us un-brainwashed normies noticed Biden was non compos mentis for five long years, either. Even the big clue, that he “campaigned” by hiding in the basement before getting elected in 2020, didn’t spark an “aha” moment for the media. Nor did any republican demand a cognitive test be administered at any point.

I know fluoride in the water is supposed to lower IQ. I know the American junk food diet is mind-numbing. I certainly know the COVID lockdowns dumbed people down, and maybe, the shots themselves killed some brain cells. But I didn’t stay inside when they told me to, I didn’t get the shots, I filter my water, and I have always eaten fresh, homemade food, so you can’t prove it by me.

I certainly get the feeling that nobody respects my or my fellow Americans’ intelligence anymore. Hey, CNN, MSDNC! Maybe we can get a poll on that? Maybe O’Keefe can get some inebriated network higher-up boasting to a honeypot to admit they purposely feed us pablum? But for now, O’Keefe’s own exposé feels like pablum, too. We’re surrounded by bland media information, from both the left and the right, and told that we’re being informed.

