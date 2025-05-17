For James Comey, there should be a higher loyalty standard

I remember reading somewhere that there were those working with James Comey who referred to him as “St. James” Comey because of his absolute certainty that he was always right about everything and had an insufferably smug way of letting you know it. Seemed credible at the time. Seems more credible now.

Here’s how Amazon describes his non-fiction book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership:

In his book, former FBI director James Comey shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions. His journey provides an unprecedented entry into the corridors of power, and a remarkable lesson in what makes an effective leader.

“Good, ethical” leaders don’t do these things:

The list of crimes James Comey has committed … pic.twitter.com/76rgGhi6fG — Funky Beach (@FunkyBeaches) May 16, 2025

If it’s hard for you to read what is on the image, this is the list of Comey’s “crimes,” and I honestly have a hard time seeing where the poster is wrong about the criminal element here:

﻿Lying to Congress ﻿Leaking classified memos ﻿Illegally surveilling the Trump campaign ﻿Covering for Hillary Clinton ﻿Weaponizing the FBI against political opponents ﻿Undermining a sitting President ﻿Playing politics with justice ﻿Now: “86 47”

If FBI Director Kash Patel had done even a whisper of any of these things against, say, President Obama, or on Trump’s behalf, or, indeed, on behalf of any Republican, he’d be in custody awaiting trial. Zero doubt.

So why hasn’t “St. James” Comey been treated to a Roger Stone Jr. type pre-dawn raid with heavily armed agents, flash bangs, and poor Mrs. Stone shivering in her nightgown for the miraculously on-scene CNN cameras? I’m sure Mrs. Comey wouldn’t mind having her underwear drawer rifled through as the FBI did to Mrs. Trump during the Mar-a-Lago raid. After all, if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear, right? That’s what they kept telling us.

There are serious gaps in the story of the Butler shooting, so serious that many—many—have speculated that the only way that young man could’ve gotten his shots off is if he was allowed to, wink-wink-nod-nod, and that would mean…an inside job. So, it’s no joke, not even close, that a former FBI Director messages about “86-ing” the sitting president. The Secret Service can’t afford to be wrong.

Add in Comey’s years of very strange public behavior, from him laughing at setting up General Flynn to a whole string of very strange photo posts of his back staring at an empty field, his back, again, standing in the middle of a road and whatnot, and any law enforcement agency worth its salt would have to have their radar up about this guy who just “86’d” “47” in shells on the beach.

This is not the behavior of a stable man. Add in, too, Comey’s unnaturally high opinion of himself, and any sensible person would truly have to wonder about how reliably sane he is.

How do they know for sure he’s not signaling someone? Answer? They don’t. And they have to be sure.

That’s why, in my humble opinion, he needs to have the snot scared out of him. He needs to have a very harsh interrogation. I’m not talking anything crazy or illegal. Just harsh enough to scare a coward like him, so it wouldn’t take anything exotic.

We seem to have fallen into this habit of giving our leaders a pass on their bad behavior when, really, it should be the opposite: because they are given our trust in an elevated position with power, they should be subject to harsher, not softer standards.

Our “loyalty” should be higher, alright. To a principle: The principle of right and wrong. The principle of law and order. The shoe-on-the-other-foot rule should absolutely apply whenever our leaders misbehave and, as stated earlier, there’s zero doubt that had Kash been FBI Director under Obama and did half of what was done to Trump, Kash would be sitting in a federal prison right this minute.

“Let us raise a standard to which the wise and honest can repair,” said General George Washington at the Constitutional Convention. He was talking about setting a high standard in the document they were toiling over, so if it all went south, generations to come could “repair” or return to our original intent, which was, and remains, noble indeed.

Well, here we are. The wise and honest have their standard. Let us repair to it.

X screen grab.