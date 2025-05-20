Who was running the autopen that ran the White House?

Obviously, Biden wasn’t in charge of his own faculties, let alone the White House. Clearly, the autopen was very busy, especially in those last-minute pardons. The pen may have simplistic robotic features, but it doesn’t have a mind of its own like this scary tin man, that was even more animated than the “Terminator.”

Nope, the presidential autopen requires human supervision; it needs human hands to position it and start it. They can weigh many pounds, and have a large surface area. Here’s the one used by Obummer. There’s a lot of space for potential fingerprints on that thing.

President Trump loves America; he loves his job. He is hard working and vastly more conscientious than Biden. If an Executive Order or pardon is worth signing, he does it himself, even while indulging questions from the annoying press in marathon sessions that would tire juniors.

In other words, if Biden’s autopen is around, it likely has untainted fingerprints from his leftist aiders and abettors (body snatchers?). I doubt chain-of-custody would be jeopardized for the pen that ran the White House. It’s unlikely they would turn it over willy-nilly to the movers to put next to classified documents in his garage. It is probably squirreled away for “safekeeping.” So, presuming it hasn’t been bleached, it may well have fingerprints on it.

The question is being repeated almost ad-infinitum: Who was running the White House while sleepy Joe slept upstairs? It’s an important question that deserves the attention of top forensic experts who can pull fingerprints from the plastics, Plexiglas, and any metal casing surrounding the autopen. At a minimum, they should be able to determine if fingerprints have been scrubbed. That, in itself, may be useful information — presuming we needed even more evidence of a cover up.

If fingerprints are recovered, and matched with White House staffers or imposters, they can be given a darn good interrogation. Hopefully, investigators and interrogators will be more diligent than those then-Secret Service defeatists who prematurely concluded the White House cocaine investigation in 2023.

Inspecting the physical state of the autopen should be one investigative avenue in answering one of the ineluctable questions in the biggest political scandal in recent American history: Who the unelected heck dared to flout our sacred Constitution by imposing their radical leftist agenda on America as the figurehead president vacationed and slept?

Image from Grok.