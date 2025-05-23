Which immigrants get the shaft in Starmer’s UK?

This is a time of major shifts in the United Kingdom’s relationship with the rest of the world. Following recent trade deals with the United States and India, significant changes are also taking shape in U.K.-E.U. relations. In particular, the Common Understanding signed in London last Monday by British prime minister Keir Starmer, European Council president Antonio Costa, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has sparked intense debate. The shift, coming just nine years after the Brexit referendum, is a significant development on multiple fronts.

The agreement, described as a “wide-ranging reset,” covers security, defense spending, energy trade, pharmaceuticals, fishing, food exports, and — crucially — immigration and mobility, particularly for students. While largely a statement of intent, leaders on both sides of the Channel have emphasized its importance. Starmer called it “the dawn of a new era” in U.K.-E.U. relations and a “win-win deal,” while von der Leyen stated, “We are turning the page and opening a new chapter.”

Many of the issues addressed will require further negotiation, including the regulation of student and skilled worker visas. Although restrictions are likely to slacken, the benefits may apply only to E.U. citizens.

This marks yet another pivot in the U.K.’s immigration policy — one that initially made legal migration harder, not illegal immigration. Under the May 12 announcement, prospective students and workers faced stricter language requirements, while skilled job applicants needed a university degree. Starmer justified these measures with familiar rhetoric: “taking back control of our borders” and “ending the failed experiment of open borders.”

Critics argued that the move was a thinly veiled attempt to counter the rising popularity of Nigel Farage’s populist Reform U.K., which dominated this month’s local elections, securing control of 10 out of 23 councils and winning 677 of 1,600 contested seats. The government’s declining approval — following cuts to elderly benefits, tax hikes, and scandals over political donations — likely fueled the crackdown.

Starmer’s lofty rhetoric suggested a heavy reliance on emotional appeal. “Nations depend on rules, fair rules,” he said. “Sometimes they are written down, often they are not, but either way, they give shape to our values, guide us towards our rights, of course, but also our responsibilities, the obligations we owe to each other.” “In a diverse nation, like ours, and I celebrate that,” he added, “these rules become even more important. Without them, we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.”

Nigel Farage blasted the plan, telling Sky News, “Starmer is in serious, serious trouble. He lacks sincerity entirely. He’s obsessed with power — not what to do with it.”

Even within Starmer’s own Labor Party, dissent emerged. Sarah Owen, M.P. for Luton North, argued,

“The best way to prevent the UK from becoming an ‘island of strangers’ is to invest in thriving communities — not pit people against each other.”

The business sector also raised alarms, warning that the restrictions could stifle economic growth, worsen the U.K.’s skills crisis, and exacerbate labor shortages in key industries — unless paired with an overhaul of vocational training.

The British Chambers of Commerce and Confederation of British Industry (CBI) echoed these concerns, noting that student visa limits could cripple university finances. International students contribute £9.8 billion annually in tuition fees alone (per HESA, 2021/22), with their total economic impact exceeding £41.9 billion (Universities UK, 2023). Their spending on housing, transport, and services fuels local economies, making higher education a pillar of Britain’s global economic standing.

It must also be said that everything about London contradicts the prime minister’s rhetoric: the kindness and willingness to help foreign visitors — people who spontaneously stop to help you find your way, Tube staff who anticipate your questions before you even ask, and countless other signs of open-minded hospitality. I say this from firsthand experience, having recently returned after years away.

Starmer likely conflated different types of immigration and their related challenges. Or, as Farage suggests, it’s just intellectual dishonesty.

Here in Europe, we know all too well the damage caused by uncontrolled, chaotic migration — with waves of drifters, lacking skills or purpose, camping out in our historic city centers, in parking garages, under bridges, and in train stations. But Starmer’s measures disproportionately — and needlessly — targeted a different kind of immigrant: the very people who helped make London a “capital of the world,” surpassing Paris, Rome, and Amsterdam, perhaps even outshining the Big Apple itself. It’s a magnetism that gets under your skin and never lets go.

Did the government have a last-minute change of heart, or was this softening always part of the plan? Only time will tell. But as Shakespeare wrote, “all’s well that ends well.” Or at least it seems that way for now.

Samuel Robert Piccoli is a blogger and the author of several books, among them Being Conservative from A to Z (2014) and Blessed Are the Free in Spirit (2021). He lives in the Venice area.

Image: Keir Starmer. Credit: Number 10 via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.