If the autopen could talk...

Who knew that we'd be talking so much about an autopen? Nevertheless we are, because that autopen was doing a lot more than signing the president's name on routine letters. The "autopen" in the closet is suddenly the latest Biden scandal, as John Kass wrote:

And the question the nation keeps asking: Who in the Democratic government knew of Biden’s growing senility and covered it up? Besides the corrupt left wing corporate media, of course. Who used the White House autopen to allow some 15 million illegal migrants into the country? And who used that autopen to pardon the corrupt Biden Family Inc. and enablers? Whoever held that pen held the presidency. Who gave the order to use the Biden autopen? Was it Biden who had sold his honor and the White House to China? And just who held that autopen? We need answers immediately.

Yes, I want some answers. That autopen became the presidency, and who knows who turned on the switch?

Once upon a time, we had Mrs. Edith Wilson, who carried the documents to her husband President Woodrow Wilson, who was recovering from a stroke. He apparently signed and handed off the signed work to the assistants. Some call her "the first female president" because VP Thomas Marshall was unwilling to assert his constitutional prerogatives.

Today, we have the autopen and a lot of speculation as to who controlled it. It was certainly a busy machine to say the least. To be fair to the autopen, the blame lies elsewhere and that's what Congress needs to find out.

So let's pass the budget and start the inquiries. I need to know and you do too.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Library of Congress