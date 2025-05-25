What's new in left-wing intolerance this week

A 33-year-old Florida woman reportedly assaulted an elderly man for wearing a MAGA hatbeat the MAGA out of him!

For democracy!

Laura Elizabeth Garrett demanded to know why the man was a Trump supporter before striking him on the back of the head with a can. Moreover, Garrett allegedly assaulted a police officer while he was trying to arrest her. She now faces charges that include: battery on a person 65 years old or older, battery on a law enforcement officer, and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence. She may have tried to beat the MAGA out of the man, but I’m sure she did it to “save our democracy.” You can bet she sees herself as a victim of the white patriarchy.

Meanwhile, at a recent press conference, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson labeled President Trump a “monster” for launching a federal Department of Justice investigation against him for racial discrimination.

Johnson accused Trump of being a racist and stated that Trump “is most comfortable around people who think and look like him.”

And this is the same guy who recently noted that he tries to hire only black people because they are more generous than whites. It appears Johnson is the one who is most comfortable around people who think and look like him.

Not far away, Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was indicted by a federal grand jury for helping an illegal alien evade ICE agents.

According to the FBI, Judge Dugan obstructed an immigration arrest operation when she became angry upon finding out that ICE agents were waiting outside of her courtroom last week to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal alien involved in a domestic abuse case she was overseeing.

So Dugan (allegedly) directed Flores-Ruiz to exit the courthouse through a private jury door to evade arrest.

By her actions, Dugan is saying, “Forget interpreting the law, I am the law!” (See also, Fauci, Dr., “I am science.”)

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, a Clinton appointee, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration’s effort to overhaul and reorganize 20 agencies in the Executive Branch.

Among other things, Illston’s order blocked any attempt by the president to reduce the size of the agencies.

Because one unelected judge’s decree overrules the desire of a duly-elected president to decide what happens in the entire federal government.

Is Trump even allowed to rearrange the furniture in the White House? Judges?

Moving along, several members of the media have lately tried to convince us that they were the real victims of the massive, years-long campaign to portray President Biden as a sentient and competent being, despite the fact that we all saw him: attempting to shake hands with people who weren’t there, trying to find a way off a stage, hailing those who had already passed, wandering off into the rainforest, speaking gibberish, and falling down — and up — stairs … and pretty much everything else.

Yet those in the mainstream media wanted us to believe Grandpa Joe from Scranton was sharp as the proverbial tack.

Incredibly, some clown named Joe Scarborough went so far as to state: “Start your tape right now, ‘cause I’m about to tell you the truth. And F.U. if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden — intellectually, analytically — is the best Biden ever. Not a close second, and I’ve known him for years, the Brzezinskis have known him for fifty years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

Wow. Pre-emptively cussing out those that might have the temerity to disagree with him, with The Narrative.

Classy.

Scarborough and Jake Tapper have subsequently recanted their earlier beliefs, fervently held as they were, and have essentially admitted that Biden was, in fact, a “dead husk of a moth-eaten sock-puppet,” in the words of Mark Steyn.

Yet, after years of shamelessly shilling for the Biden administration, they now assert that they were targeted victims of it. Preposterous. The truth is, we the American people were targeted victims of the Biden coverup, those who controlled him … and of the very media outlets and personalities that are now desperately trying to distance themselves from the disaster.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License