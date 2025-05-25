Clowns: Kamala Harris went off like a wet mop at Anderson Cooper after hard question, new book reveals

Contrary to her giggling-idiot image, Kamala Harris could get pretty unpleasant behind the scenes whenever any reporter tried to ask her a tough question, even if they were leftist reporters.

In the new book about Joe Biden's declining mental state called "Original Sin" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, Harris reportedly got into an absolute screamfest with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper over Joe's decline.

According to the New York Post:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris blasted Anderson Cooper as a “motherf–ker” to colleagues following a tense interview over former President Joe Biden’s catastrophic debate performance against Donald Trump last year, a bombshell new book revealed. The then-veep unleashed the disparaging remark after the CNN host grilled her on Biden’s cognitive health immediately following his disastrous showing in June — that ignited widespread panic and ultimately led to the octogenarian dropping out of the race. “This motherf–ker doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States, she said to colleagues,” according to the new book “Original Sin,” co-authored by Anderson’s CNN colleague Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

That exchange was over Biden's decline, but there was actually more than one.

There also was this where, yes, he did make her look stupid, but only because she was stupid. He couldn't have done it without her cooperation.

WOW! KAMALA HARRIS GETS DESTROYED by her own cheerleading network, CNN, on kamala now wanting to build the same wall, which she said Trump was racist for.



Anderson Cooper found his balls for an hour and reverted back to a real journalist for one night only.



GLORIOUS! 🤣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rH1HUoZXV9 — Mr. Cardinal Truth (@mrcardinaltruth) October 24, 2024

What's most striking in that remark is that sense of entitlement in Harris's screech: "This motherf–ker doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States."

Meaning, if he asks her a question, he's not treating her with sufficient deference, perhaps of the kind that was shown to Joe Biden all through his presidency by the press which kept protecting him and his mental decline.

Tapper and Thompson have been criticized, rightly so, for their role in the coverup about Joe's declining mental state, so it's obvious that everything they do and write is done with a political purpose.

If they ran this unflattering vignette of Harris, then they are probably trying to push Harris over the side, as many Democrats want.

But not entirely. Notice that they haven't said anything about Harris's purported drinking which seems to be problem drinking and could be something they know about and are covering up.

While Cooper looks the least awful here, it's pretty obvious that all of these characters are sideshow clowns throwing wet mops at each other. Kamala is the easiest target because she's the stupidest and most self-important character.

What a pathetic state the Democrats are in.

Image: Screen shot from X video