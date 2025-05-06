What, exactly, does Adam Schiff do?

After campaigning for Senator in California as someone who was about more than just impeaching President Trump, it turns out that Adam Schiff really is all about ... impeaching Trump.

Joel Pollak at Breitbart took a gander at his tweets:

I went to @SenAdamSchiff's feed on @X to see if he had said anything about Trump's tariffs on Hollywood production abroad (a big issue for his constituents). All he talks about is impeaching Trump and stopping his nominees. A partisan to the core. Oh, and nothing about the fires. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 6, 2025

Here's the state of his state:

Home to Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, Maxine Waters, Eric Swalwell, Kamala Harris… and every other Democrat who’s had power for decades in California.



Tents, trash, needles, and hopelessness.

All talk. No solutions. Just Democrat decay.



pic.twitter.com/TIPhCr91UL — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) May 5, 2025

It's a startling difference from what he was saying during his Senate campaign -- claiming "affordable housing," "lower drug costs" and "bringing good jobs back" -- as his agenda win votes.

He told the New York Times:

“The stuff that my constituents want me to do to attack housing prices and food prices and gas prices and to restore reproductive freedom will be very hard to do if we’re not setting the agenda in the majority.”

Actually, as Pollak found, he's all about Getting Trump. He's an operative for the Democrats' perpetuation of power and little else, and he still has the madman's gleam in his eye about taking out Trump. California is just a vehicle to him, given the seriousness of its problems, from wildfire cleanup, to tariffs, to bums ruling the streets. He doesn't seem to know about any of that, let alone show much of any interest in doing anything for his state.

Maybe that's because he doesn't live in that state:

Complaint Filed against Adam Schiff For Allegedly Committing Fraud and Perjury By Listing Two Homes As His 'Primary Residence'#california

Investigators Christine Bash and John Stubbins filed an ethics complaint alleging that Adam Schiff committed fraud and perjury by listing… pic.twitter.com/X3AjwhWrgP — Mike Netter (@nettermike) May 5, 2025

And here it is,



Bank Records, voter registration records and a WHISTLEBLOWER CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT,



Adam Schiff is guilty of perjury, voter fraud and mortgage fraud violating both state and federal law.



“This complaint has been submitted to multiple U.S.… pic.twitter.com/yVVXKTYpS1 — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) May 2, 2025

🚨🚨 Records show Adam Schiff financed 1.7 million Maryland home as principal residence



California Rep. Adam Schiff is facing explosive allegations of mortgage fraud, voter fraud, and election misconduct — spanning nearly 20 years.

A bombshell report by Chris Bish & Darren Ellis… pic.twitter.com/yZmvagAOoi — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) May 3, 2025

Oh look…😳



Now it makes sense why @SenAdamSchiff opposes @USAEdMartin



Schifty Schiff committed mortgage fraud in MD &@EagleEdMartin’s press sec, @NeilWMcCabe broke the story in 2023



Sounds like he might have committed other crimes too…



Buckle up…justice is coming⚖️ pic.twitter.com/8vCsvfIRps — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) May 2, 2025

🚨🇺🇸 SEN. SCHIFF "IN DEEP TROUBLE" OVER UKRAINE CONNECTIONS



Eric Ciaramella, the whistleblower tied to Trump’s 2019 impeachment, is back in the spotlight over Adam Schiff’s Ukraine connections.



Former diplomat Andrei Telashchenko says he was in the room when Ciaramella met with… https://t.co/DAQ1ehLfpK pic.twitter.com/a0E0s6yBun — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 4, 2025

He's so pencil-neck-deep in the politics of Trump, fighting a rearguard war, and getting caught with his fingers in the till, he does literally nothing for his state, not even bothering to live in it. He's the ultimate do-nothing senator. What he's doing there is nothing productive, other than for himself.

