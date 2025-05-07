Stand by your trans

According to some in Maine, people in that beautiful state were “rocked” to hear the news. Some can’t believe it. Let’s get the story:

A girls’ track meet in Maine became the subject of widespread controversy after a trans athlete dominated multiple running events. The incident took place as the state faces internal and federal pressure to keep trans athletes out of girls’ sports, and a lawsuit over the issue from President Donald Trump’s administration. A trans-identifying athlete who competed for North Yarmouth Academy in Yarmouth, Maine, won the girls’ 800-meter and 1600-meter events. In October 2023, Fox News Digital reported that this athlete was transgender. Fox News Digital has reached out to North Yarmouth Academy for comment. The athlete has been making national headlines in Maine dating back to that month after jumping to 4th place in the 5k division in the girls’ category after previously finishing 172nd among boys. The athlete again made national headlines for competing in Nordic skiing and taking a podium spot in Maine’s High School State Nordic Skiing Championships this past February.

People were rocked? Are you serious? They should be ashamed that a man who came in at #172 in the men’s finals beat up the girls. And beat them by a lot!

Sorry but this is so bad that even Rod Sterling would reject the script.

Where are the feminists? I guess that going against woke is too much to ask. All for woke, or all against Trump—that’s modern feminism. Wonder what the suffragettes in heaven are saying?

In the meantime, young women aspire to win trophies and scholarships only to see men take it from them. I guess that the other side calls this the latest in the march for civil rights.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image generated by AI.