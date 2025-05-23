Violent leftists strike again

After a bloodthirsty socialist murdered Israeli Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim on Wednesday night, conservative commentator Scott Jennings acerbically noted, “If Biden or Harris were president we’d be getting a scolding right now for this epidemic of Islamophobia.” His comment struck me as a bullseye worth repeating. In this “culture war” that divides our nation (and Western civilization more generally), those on the political left excuse monsters and vilify victims.

The shooter wrote a damning manifesto that expresses his solidarity with Hamas and his belief that Israelis “have forfeited their humanity.” He also shouted, “Free Palestine” when being arrested. It took no time at all for President Trump to condemn the political assassinations as “obvious” acts of “antisemitism.” Yet The New York Times is confused as to what might have motivated the Jew-hating terrorist. As the brain of the Democrat party’s central nervous system, the NYT reveals just how mentally handicapped the loony left is.

Almost a decade ago, the late, great Norm Macdonald excoriated the left for its moral imbecility when he joked, “What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims!” It was a darkly funny observation to anyone not plugged into the corporate news media’s matrix because Islamic apologists in the press had been performing a similar routine for years.

After every incident of Islamic terrorism post-9/11, the propaganda press skipped over the atrocity and instead hyperventilated about how it might affect the Islamic community. Every act of Islamic barbarism was framed in the most sympathetic light, whereas any condemnation from a non-Muslim was derided as prejudice. In the years since Macdonald lampooned the Fourth Estate for its moral dyslexia, journalism’s sense of right and wrong has gotten only more contorted.

Sure enough, CNN was back at it within hours of Wednesday’s political assassination. Concerned about the possibility that sane Americans might see the connection between the Jew-hate on college campuses and the Jew-hate that inspired the execution of a young couple working for the Israeli Embassy, CNN prodded a witness to the terrorist attack — a recent graduate of Columbia University, no less — to distinguish the actions of campus protesters from the actions of the gunman. He soundly rejected CNN’s rhetorical defense of Islamic supremacy: “At Columbia University they call for intifada constantly. They’re not quiet. They’re loud. You can hear it. They make recordings of themselves. So what’s the difference?”

At Columbia and many other universities, Islamic supremacists call for the elimination of Jews. When someone goes out into the world to eliminate Jews, he answers the calls of likeminded leftists everywhere. But the psychotic reprobates at CNN insist that those who incite terrorism have no interest in encouraging terrorism. Channeling Norm Macdonald, CNN instead begs viewers to think about how the actual slaughter of Jews might affect the reputations of anti-Israel zealots who simply call for the slaughter of Jews.

As should be quite clear to anybody with two active brain cells, the political left sees violence as a perfectly legitimate form of political expression. When abortion on demand enthusiasts burn down churches, leftists blame Christians for their own loss. When Black Lives Matter looters burn down small businesses, leftists blame “systemic racism” or capitalism. When Democrats set Teslas on fire, leftists blame Elon Musk and his DOGE cuts. When Hamas decapitates babies, rapes women, and tortures prisoners, leftists blame Israel. When an assassin shoots a health care executive in the back of the head, leftists blame rising health care costs (and ignore Obamacare’s role in mandating worse care at higher prices). When mentally unwell gender-benders threaten or hurt others, leftists blame anti-“trans” bigotry.

Together, Antifa and BLM caused more property damage during the summer of 2020 than any criminal group in U.S. history. Along with months of looting stores and burning down neighborhoods, the largely unpunished domestic terrorists left a trail of bodies that included numerous law enforcement officers. Yet to this day, the leftist-controlled corporate news media pretend the left’s destructive, murderous rampage in 2020 was “mostly peaceful” and entirely focused on “love.” You just can’t despise the mainstream news industry enough.

Before 2020’s domestic insurrection, a longtime Democrat party stalwart attempted to assassinate an entire softball team of Republican lawmakers — an act that would have drastically changed the makeup of the House and Senate in 2017 and altered American history forever. After listening to the propaganda press push Hillary Clinton’s Russia collusion hoax for months and after watching former FBI director James Comey and former CIA director John Brennan insinuate in every public hearing that Vladimir Putin controls President Trump, the Democrat shooter no doubt believed that his actions were justified. The FBI must have agreed, since it took the country’s “pre-eminent” law enforcement organization eight years to deem the mass assassination attempt an act of politically motivated terrorism.

How much does the political left enjoy violence? So much that it looks the other way when terrible deeds are done to advance its aims. Leftists laughed off two assassination attempts on President Trump. Now Democrat politicians and journalists justify the ongoing genocide in South Africa because the victims are white.

The political left has reached the event horizon of evil’s black hole. They are lost forever. Be careful and protect your family.

Image via Pixnio.