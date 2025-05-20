Trump throws back stink bombs at celebrities

President Donald Trump is a world-class fighter in taking on the most nasty and vile comments from celebrities.

He ran into a particularly ugly fusillade of criticism last week. His supporters anticipated a boomerang effect, and they weren’t disappointed. Leading the pack was dependable anti-Trump thrasher Bruce Springsteen.

He couldn’t have yammered on about the 47th president being “corrupt” and “unfit” for office at a worst time. President Trump had (literally) just returned from a Middle East tour that held the promise of enriching the economic map of the U.S.

It’s hard to hear a celebrity whine on when the president announces a “gift bag” of contracts from the richest oil producers in the world. And it’s really nice that Springsteen can afford to buy a more than one-million-dollar horse for his daughter, but he’s lost sight of the working stiff’s plight of dreading increased prices at the oil pump and for a cartoon of eggs. (Both of which have been reduced under President Trump.)

Yes, Bruce, we know that you “love America” and you’ve written “about America, a beacon of hope and light to the world.” But do the masses really care about your labeling President Trump and his appointees as “treasonous” leaders. They are hearing something much different than “The Boss.”

President Trump, who even received accolades from CNN (miracles can happen), had returned from his tour securing agreements from Saudi Arabia to lower the price of oil, and more astounding, one of the most lucrative contracts in aviation history, $1.2 trillion, from Qatar to produce aircraft from Boeing.

For the Jewish population especially, there was something more important that was secured. The President opened the door to Syria recognizing Israel as a Jewish state. It would be difficult to envision former VP Kamala Harris, who was Springsteen’s candidate of choice, pulling off a diplomatic coup of such economic and political magnitude.

At least, Springsteen earned points for his earnestness, no matter how misguided. The next flamethrower was much too arrogant to see anything other than promoting his next book. Disgraced FBI director James Comey thought his politically motivated “Instagram” post would catapult him into the celebrity circle -- once again on CNN.

Apparently, Comey was by the seashore when he “stumbled” upon a message, now infamously cited as “86 47.” Shouldn’t the world’s former top cop know “86” was a mafia term suggesting a corpse (as in murder victim) be driven eight miles out of town and buried six feet under?

It must have come as a shock to Comey to be held accountable. He’s seen on camera being escorted from his home to be interviewed by the Secret Service about his “social media post.”

Things had been going so well for Comey, now anticipating the success of his third and most recent novel. Can you guess what it’s about? Comey does so enjoy vilifying conservatives and never lifting his head above the parapet to discover the real corruption is so much closer to home.

The list would not be complete without a shout-out from Rosie O’Donnell. She is now a dependable presence on the news segment, “Lefties Losing It” broadcast by media outlet Sky News Australia. She has been a wonderful source of entertainment for President Trump, on-and-off the debate stage.

The president (now famously) answered a question invoking Rosie’s name when asked about calling women denigrating names (i.e. pig, fat, ugly, etc.). “Only Rosie” was the then candidate Trump’s famous reply.

Rosie is now carrying on the “good fight” from her new home in Ireland, where she has departed with her “non-binary” child. “I love it here,” Rosie professes to the world, “and I knew I couldn’t stay in a country ruled by a fascist…”

All this was being broadcast to the world, as President Trump was soaring in his poll numbers. It is unlikely President Trump will be hearing from “dirty cop” Comey again about coming upon hidden messages written in seashells. But, Springsteen, “The Boss” will carry on as a dependable talking head for the Democrat Party.

Springsteen will always have an audience, but he’s failed to understand the days of celebrities acting as “influencers” are over at the voting stations.

