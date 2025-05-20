Impeach Jill for being a lousy wife

We wish former President Biden the best. I pray for his recovery. Honestly, I hope that Jill plans to go to confession and admit that she loved the title of First Lady a lot more than being a devoted wife. My guess is there a lot of ladies in the country who can't believe her disregard for Joe Biden's health and well-being. Again, she loved the title and staff.

And now there is prostate cancer:

The 82-year-old former president was diagnosed Friday after doctors found a “small nodule” on his prostate during a medical exam earlier this month -- with the cancer cells having spread to the bone, his spokesman revealed Sunday.

His team said the cancer had been graded a Gleason score of 9, suggesting his form was among the most aggressive.

A handful of medical experts were quick to question how the former president could be diagnosed at such a late stage -- especially given that prostate cancer can be detected early with routine bloodwork, which is recommended for men over the age of 50.

“It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency,” Dr. Howard Formman said in a post on X.

By the way, I am a man over 50 who gets that checkup and the dreaded colonoscopy, if you know what I mean. Thankfully, I'm clean but my doctor is always talking about the risk of prostate cancer. It comes with age, as he reminds me.

Apparently, we are supposed to believe that President Biden never had signs of cancer or that his doctors just didn't tell him. I guess that's possible but not the kind of thing that passes the smell test.

All eyes have to be on Mrs. Biden and the family. They've been living off Joe for their whole lives. He brought in the money for a certain son and nice travel for a certain wife. It was fun as long as it lasted, and the hell with Joe!

So the story is over. We can't touch Mrs. Biden because impeaching a First Lady for being a bad wife is not in the Constitution. The "cover up" just got more complicated. You can't subpoena Jill, and Hunter got pardoned. However, it's hard to believe that this is how little they valued their father and husband.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Marc Nozell