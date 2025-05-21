Trump's second-term economy defies the doubters

A quiet revolution is underway—not in the streets or the halls of Congress, but in the minds of voters. Real change can be seen in the numbers behind their optimism. As Donald Trump settles into the early stretch of his second presidential term, the economic momentum is undeniable. More than that, it's measurable — and the polling data proves it.

For all the noise pushed by legacy media outlets desperate to frame this presidency as chaos, the American people see something entirely different: progress, stability, and results.

Just days ago, the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll conducted a comprehensive national survey of 1,903 registered voters online. Carried out from May 14 to May 15, it revealed a significant shift: 51% of Americans now view the economy as strong. That’s a five-point climb in just one month. Just as notably, those calling the economy “weak” fell six points. This is the first time in nearly four years that economic sentiment has turned net positive — and it hasn’t happened by accident.

More telling still, 42% of voters now believe the country is headed in the right direction, up three points from the previous month. The top concerns among respondents were inflation and the broader economy, showing a direct link between Trump’s policy focus and public sentiment. The poll, organized by HarrisX and weighted for accuracy across key demographics, paints a picture the media won’t touch: Americans are starting to feel economic confidence again.

Another major indicator came just days later, when InsiderAdvantage conducted a survey of 1,000 likely voters between May 17 and May 18. The result? President Trump’s job approval stands at 55%, with just 44% disapproving. These are not soft numbers. They reflect real, growing support for the administration’s economic and immigration policies.

What’s driving this surge in confidence? It isn’t spin. It’s outcomes. From prescription drug pricing to energy independence, Trump’s actions are reshaping the economic landscape — and people are noticing.

In a bold rebuke to the pharmaceutical lobby, President Trump signed a sweeping executive order aimed at curbing the extortionate cost of prescription drugs. Known as the “Most Favored Nation” policy, the order forces drug giants to charge Americans no more than what they charge in other developed countries. The result: pharmaceutical prices are dropping by 30% to 80% for Medicare recipients and the working poor. This direct challenge to Big Pharma wasn’t just necessary — it was long overdue.

Meanwhile, the administration has cracked down on price-gouging by corporate middlemen in sectors like entertainment, pharmaceuticals, and retail. These investigations, announced in the first quarter of the year, are targeting companies which inflate prices under the excuse of “inflation.” Trump’s push for accountability is resonating with ordinary Americans tired of paying more for less.

Then there’s the Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE — formed with a clear goal: eliminate $1 trillion in bureaucratic waste. Headed by Elon Musk, the agency is rapidly auditing federal departments, cutting duplicative programs, and streamlining services. It’s a bold, business-minded approach that voters recognize as common sense—and one that the federal government has lacked for decades.

Alongside fiscal discipline, Trump has reignited domestic manufacturing. Through tax incentives and regulatory reform, his administration is creating fertile ground for businesses to bring production back to American soil. For communities devastated by outsourcing, it’s a revival—not a talking point.

And on energy? Trump has reasserted the country’s independence with expanded offshore drilling, new pipeline approvals, and cuts to stifling regulations. These policies have already borne fruit. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, April’s annual inflation rate came in at 2.3%—the lowest since before the pandemic. Gas prices dropped nearly 12% year-over-year according to Lending Tree data. Grocery prices are falling. Even airfares saw a 5.3% decline, according to BLS data.

Contrary to the hysteria from CNN, NPR, and The Washington Post — who claimed tariffs would drive costs up — Trump’s strategy is holding. His administration implemented a 10% baseline tariff on Chinese imports in early February and hit Canada and Mexico with 25% rates for non-USMCA-compliant goods. Yet consumer prices fell in March for the first time in nearly five years. And in May, a tariff rollback deal with China — lowering rates from 145% to 30% — helped further ease cost pressures.

Businesses largely are absorbing the hit, not passing it to consumers. It’s a hard reset of the global trade game, with Trump playing to win — not appease.

Legacy media, ever eager to frame Trump’s policies as reckless, has missed the larger truth. The data tells a different story. Real-world economic metrics — from the labor market to the checkout counter — show improvement. Yet these facts are buried under editorials warning of “economic peril,” even as the average American pays less at the pump, less at the pharmacy, and less at the grocery store.

This isn’t about spin. It’s about trust — and the media has spent years eroding its own. Voters are tuning them out and watching their own lives improve. The polling shows it. The prices show it. The shift is happening whether pundits like it or not.

What’s emerging now is not just a rebound but a reshaping of the American economy, driven by a president who governs with clarity, resolve, and a focus on results. While the old guard in media and politics clings to a failed status quo, millions of Americans are backing a leader who dares to challenge it.

The message from voters is clear: they see the turnaround. They feel it in their budgets, their bills, their jobs. And despite every doomsday headline, they’re ready to bet on the man who delivers.

Donald Trump isn’t managing decline. He’s building a recovery—with data, discipline, and the people behind him.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto hosts and produces News Sight, covering the current events that impact your life. During the 2024 presidential election, he created the Five-Point Forecast, which correctly predicted Trump's national victory and the outcome in all swing states. The author of numerous nonfiction books, Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt. In 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood on him. It was followed by a barony the next year.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License