Transplant Democrats: Vote in the state you left!

I want to advocate for a policy to invigorate our federalist system. I mean specifically that when you find yourself weary of, frustrated by, or abused by the policies of the state you currently live in — just leave it.

Move to a state where policies better align with your common sense. Move to a state where you are free to live your best life as you see fit, absent overbearing bureaucrats and “do-gooders” dictating to you what that best life should be or how you should live it.

Our Founding Fathers crafted the union of our states with such freedom in mind, fully anticipating that some states would serve better their citizens than others, leaving each state relatively free to experiment. They imagined that some states would develop better policies and happier governments. Eventually, the best ideas would rise to the top.

That freedom to experiment was a feature — not a bug — of the system. And for exactly that reason, the entire set of rules and regulations that constrain and delineate the role of the federal government (our Constitution) are written in a small book about the size of a brochure you might find inside the box of a new toy — instructions to build and operate.

Federalism was certainly among many brilliant ideas our Founding Fathers established, but alas, gradually, for too many generations, it has been diluted or ignored while self-identified “elite” bureaucrats continued to take and give, take and give more and more authority to bloated agencies, unaccountable NGOs, and other unconstitutional institutions.

The 20th century saw the most egregious expansion of this power-grab, starting with that Princeton-educated socialist President Woodrow Wilson, and then continuing through the ensuing Progressive Movement. FDR with his New Deal compounded the mess. The beast still thrives, although Trump (with DOGE) and other worldwide populist movements are challenging it.

So, with these established facts, let me propose one single new condition to this Federalism idea: If you move from one state to another, you must wait two years before casting a vote in any election at any level in that new state. You may, however, vote during those probationary two years in the state you left.

Yes, I fully anticipate that scholars with lazy but heralded credentials would challenge the legality of such a condition on voting. But have you considered some of the recent radical ideas Democrats propose to give voting rights to illegals, felons, children down to the age of 16, and more?

An overwhelming majority of U.S. citizens consider such Progressive proposals mad. Yet these proposals continue to garner publicity. Naturally, the failing legacy media promote these insanities, but that’s where we are today.

Boys can compete in girls’ sports? MS-13 tattooed gang-bangers deserve due process? A dementia-riddled, cancer-stricken man who can’t climb stairs can run for re-election for another four-year term while his controllers slyly use his Autopen?

Please try to imagine the consequences of my modest proposal. People fleeing blue states (usually to red states) will not be able to vote Democrat (as they do religiously) in their new state — at least not immediately. Instead, let’s invite these (legal) immigrants to remember why they fled their hell-hole former states. Let’s give resident neighbors an opportunity to reform these newbies by sharing some common sense during backyard barbeques, golf, community fairs etc.

We will all come out happier.

Rick Swenson is a retired high school math teacher. He taught in the South Bronx, in an all-girls private school, and did some stints internationally. It was a challenge being conservative in these typically liberal enclaves, but he did it. During his teaching years, Rick created unique flashcards devoted to high school–level topics. www.Mathwizflashcards.com

Image: cagdesign via Pixabay, Pixabay License.