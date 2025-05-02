Trump’s ace in the hole

It’s the part of the Trump revolution you’re not hearing about, because it strikes fear into the nation’s socialist media, to the point that they are now churning out apocalyptic tales of woe loosely based on what’s happening to their industry.

A few days ago, a piece pointed out that President Trump had upended the leftist ratchet. This is the tendency for the left to go hog wild when they grab power and push their socialist national agenda to the hilt. And then when things flip to the pro-freedom side, we can only bring the ball back to a certain degree. Thus, until now, the left has always been able to ratchet things along, they push their advantage as much as they can, knowing that it won’t be rolled back completely when they inevitably overreach and lose.

President Trump is changing all that, with one important but quiet aspect: a revolution in media coverage. Note that we’re following the advice of the CEO of the Federalist: “Never Use the Term ‘Mainstream Media’ Again.”

Though it may not seem obvious, there are four indicators of what is taking place, so it’s important to note and encourage these developments, along with everything else. President Trump isn’t doing all of it, but we must give credit where credit is due.

New media are now in places that were the purview of the nation’s socialist cabal.

The Trump administration is availing itself of these new media outlets.

New media content creators are short-circuiting the nation’s socialist media.

The result is that the nation’s socialist media are being diminished.

There was a time when there was just bias, but over time it’s become so much worse, to the point that the nation’s socialist media have become a propaganda mill. This has become painfully obvious in recent days, with videos showing media source after media source parroting the same word or phrase:

The word has gone out: “CHAOS!”

The word has gone out: "CHAOS!" pic.twitter.com/KTCVv7UpHM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

“In this moment”

“Escalation”

In the past, they were able to push blatant lies such as the “Russia collusion hoax” or the “very fine people” lie. But those days are past. This is part of the reason the left and the nation’s socialist media (but we’re repeating ourselves) are in such a panic, unable to gain any traction with one of their time-tested tactics of repeating a lie until it’s taken as the truth.

The first big change is that the new media are now in places that were only the purview of the nation’s socialist cabal, such as the White House press pool, specifically podcaster Tim Pool in the “new media” seat at the White House, who not only had the temerity to wear his trademark black beanie and hoodie, but called out his fellow journalists in the room:

Many of the news organizations that are represented in this room have marched in lockstep on false narratives such as the “Very Fine People” hoax, the Covington smear, and now what’s being called the Maryland Man hoax, where an MS-13 gang member adjudicated by two different judges, I believe, is just simply being referred to as “a Maryland Man” over and over again. I’m wondering if you can comment on the unprofessional behavior.

Naturally, leftists are losing it over this affront to their honesty. Because as soon as they are done exploiting certain lies and hoaxes, we’re all supposed to pretend they never happened, lest the new lies be questioned.

Then we have another interesting development: Those who remember President Reagan recall that he went over the heads of the media of the day, directly to the people. Now that is happening in other ways, as executive department heads are directly publishing messages to the people on Substack, such as this message from U.S. secretary of state Marco Rubio on the “100 Days of an America First State Department.”

One hundred days ago, America’s borders were open, while China could close the Panama Canal at a time of Xi Jinping’s choosing. Our leaders seemed content to allow violence to become the permanent norm, from Ukraine to Gaza, to our own college campuses and southern border. From every post abroad, and office in Washington, memos poured in describing what we must do, what we couldn’t do, but not what it was possible to do. Only one hundred days later, change has come. From reorganizing the Department to meet the challenges of the 21st Century, to bringing transparency to foreign assistance, to ensuring Panama’s exit from the Belt and Road Initiative, and working hand in hand with regional partners to deport illegal immigrants and designate vicious cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, our team has proven it is possible not merely to admire problems, but to solve them.

This is a direct communication without the media filter getting in the way. You can subscribe directly to his account, as well as mine.

We also have content creators on YouTube who are bypassing the media and offering a pro-freedom perspective that is cutting through the bovine soil enhancement pumped out by the press, such as this on the ridiculous “blue suit” kerfuffle:

Note that he usually uses the word “leftist” instead of “liberal,” despite the name of his channel.

The result is that the nation’s socialist media are being diminished. They no longer can set the news cycle, and their means to steer the narrative are shrinking. And with each change in the new media, their ability to maintain the leftist ratchet will shrink along with it.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.