Thoughts on Memorial Day

Happy Memorial Day!

“Decoration Day” (now called Memorial Day) was established to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Civil War.

Honoring those who died in battle so that we can live free is one of the most important things we can do. It’s a tradition that goes back thousands of years in Western civilization.

Here are a few words from Pericles, Athens’s great statesmen, who spoke about courage, sacrifice, and love of country. He gave these words for those who died in the first battles of the Peloponnesian War, and for those who were left to continue the struggle. It seems fitting on this Memorial Day to relay a speech from a great leader of the first great democracy:

Such was the end of these men; they were worthy of Athens, and the living need not desire to have a more heroic spirit, although they may pray for a less fatal issue. The value of such a spirit is not to be expressed in words. Any one can discourse to you for ever about the advantages of a brave defense, which you know already. But instead of listening to him I would have you day by day fix your eyes upon the greatness of Athens, until you become filled with the love of her; and when you are impressed by the spectacle of her glory, reflect that this empire has been acquired by men who knew their duty and had the courage to do it, who in the hour of conflict had the fear of dishonor always present to them, and who, if ever they failed in an enterprise, would not allow their virtues to be lost to their country, but freely gave their lives to her as the fairest offering which they could present at her feast. The sacrifice which they collectively made was individually repaid to them; for they received again each one for himself a praise which grows not old… It is for you to try to be like them. Make up your mind that happiness depends on being free, and freedom depends on being courageous.

And thus began a 30-year war against Sparta and her allies.

Pericles urged Athenians to wait out Spartan attacks behind Athen’s impenetrable fortification walls. It was no easy task to watch the Spartans destroy their farmland outside the city, but these fortifications extended through “long walls” all the way to their ports, where they could obtain food and other necessities to survive the battles.

With tremendous wealth obtained from the multiple city-states they subjugated, the Athenians built massive fortifications and the best navy the world had ever seen. But on land, no one could match the Spartans.

After the second annual assault on the Attica farmland, those from this adjacent countryside again waited out the attacks behind the fortifications of Athens. But because of the overcrowding, a devastating plague broke out, which sapped the morale of the Athenians, who naturally (and unfairly) came to blame Pericles for their fate.

Pericles died in that plague, just a few years into the 30-year war, which the Athenians ultimately lost. When the Athenians lost the war to the Spartans, they lost their freedom.

Freedom is fleeting—it should never be taken for granted. Likewise, those who fight for our freedom should never be taken for granted. We owe them everything.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.