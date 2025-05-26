It’s time for America to have a Military Appreciation Month

To commemorate the end of the two World Wars, President Trump announced new national holidays: One on May 8, to celebrate the end of World War II, and the other on November 11, to celebrate the end of World War I. (Veterans Day originated after World War I, but we ceased to honor that war specifically.) We will still be expected to work, simply because there aren’t enough days in a calendar year to accommodate such indolence. However, while it’s a terrific gesture, it doesn’t go far enough. There should be a military appreciation month.

Obviously, there are fewer months than days, yet in a crowded calendar, we still tolerate an LGBT Pride month in June and an LGBT History month in October. In addition, the calendar has various “days of visibility” (transgender, bisexual, international nonbinary, etc.), which seems a bit indulgent, even for an accepting society.

We also have a Women’s History Month, even though they’ve come a long way, baby. Representing the majority of our population, they are properly affirmed and appreciated daily. There also seems to be significant overlap (black history, culture, civil rights) between MLK Day, Juneteenth, and Black History Month.

Yet, our great military, despite the sacrifice of approximately 1 million troops over our nation’s history, gets only two federal holidays: Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and many still work on the latter. Since there are far more awareness months than there are months , it’s time to rationalize them (and heritage months) in order to make room for a new Military Appreciation Month.

The military-industrial complex notwithstanding, we are not an overly militaristic society. Ultimately, our civilians (even the leftist idiots who steal power) rule. We are a mature republic, and civil oversight will remain even if the pièce de résistance of the new Military Appreciation Month is a big, beautiful parade, maybe along the lines of this. Let’s rejoice like a bunch of furry, rotund Ewoks did after the destruction of the Death Star.

In a celebratory but not provocative way, let’s project our strength to foe and ally alike. In addition to God and Intelligent Design, it’s why we’re here. The Europeans celebrate not only VE Day, but VE Days (multiple). Yet all we get is a watered-down holiday on May 8?!

Since we’ve been decisive in winning the World Wars (and the Cold War), we need to equalize our tributes and gratitude throughout the year. If a month is good enough for just about everyone else, it’s good enough to honor our warriors, both those who fell and those who still grace us.

Image created using AI.