The Yugo Democrats

Who remembers the Yugo? It was a Yugoslavian car that had some real brand image problems. It quickly faded. In fact, I recall test driving one, and it’s easy to see why it was called the worst car in history.

In fact, the more people drove it, the more they disliked it. We call that a brand image problem, or the kind of reputation that no one wants. Today’s Democrats remind me of that car. In other words, the more that they bash Trump, the more hysterical and ridiculous that they sound.

Byron York talked about this in a post pointing out that President Trump’s polls are creeping up. This is how he explained it:

But in the end, it might be easier just to say that the polls show what is not working in the eternal battle over Trump. Lawfare isn’t working, as far as polls are concerned. Hysterical claims — Trump crashed the economy! — aren’t working, as far as polls are concerned. Wild predictions, such as that Trump will destroy democracy, aren’t working, as far as polls are concerned. Americans have heard that kind of stuff about Trump for years now, and a significant portion of them just aren’t listening anymore.

Yes, no one wanted to hear about the Yugo just like no one wants another round of Trump-bashing. Love him or hate him, but the guy is tackling problems. He may be chaotic, but at least he’s got a plan. On the other hand, the Democrats just have another criticism.

You don’t see a lot of Yugos anymore. Even Yugoslavia doesn’t exist anymore. The current Democrat party may meet the same fate.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image from Grok.